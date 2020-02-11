Yo or Hell No? Sara Ali Khan in Bold and Buzzy Outfit by Amit Aggarwal

Sara Ali Khan for Love Aaj Kal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan is on a promotional spree and there's no stopping her until the release of Love Aaj Kal on February 14, 2019. The Princess of Pataudi has been stepping out in style since forever and her outings so far have all been a delightful affair. On days when the actress isn't sweating it out hard in the gym, she's busy making some eye-popping statements that should probably be on every girl's wishlist. From Manish Malhotra shararas to Amit Aggarwal's futuristic fashion, Sara is on a roll when it comes to her outings and we are unable to get over 'em. Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Intimate Scenes in the Film Get Chopped up by Censor Board.

For her newest round of promotion of Love Aaj Kal, Sara picked a rather dark but an edgy outfit by Amit Aggarwal from his luxury party collection. The off-shoulder skater dress is a typical Amit Aggarwal design and it never goes out of fashion or never looks boring. Sara paired her buzzy outfit with dense curls, pink eye makeup, matching lips and a slightly contoured face. The actress finally chose metallic pumps to finish off her look and we think they were a great choice. Overall, a snazzy attempt that scored some brownie points from us. Yo or Hell No? Kangana Ranaut's Pink Pantsuit by Two Point Two Studio.

While we are certainly rooting hard for Khan and her each fashion outing, what's your take on this recent one? Do you think it's super cool or is it not good enough for your personal taste? Let us know by voting in for your desired option below.