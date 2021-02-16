Kirti Kulhari charmed her way into our hearts with Pink (2016), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Mission Mangal (2019). But she went to claim fame as Anjana Menon in the Emmy nominated Amazon Prime Original Four More Shots Please! On the fashion front, she goes on to channel a chic style play that's in sync with contemporary and traditionalist sensibilities in equal measures all whilst oozing understated elegance. Also, a flawless beauty game and a textured wavy short hairstyle accompanies. A powerhouse of talent, Kirti Kulhari is back to doing what she does the best - woo with her brilliant on screen presence and an even more brilliant off-screen style vibe. She is all set to feature in Netflix's film The Girl On The Train.

Kirti Kulhari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Promoting the film, Kirti took to flaunting separates from Sohaya Mishra's label, Chola. The ensemble featured a grid printed sleeveless asymmetrical top teamed with a pair of grey trousers. Boots by Zara, a side parted low bun and nude glam completed her look. She was styled by Pranay Jaitley and Shounak Amonkar of Who Wore What When. Criminal Justice Chapter 2: Kirti Kulhari Calls the Second Season of Pankaj Tripathi’s Legal Drama More Convoluted, Gripping.

The Girl on the Train is a mystery thriller film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment. The film is based on British author Paula Hawkins' 2015 novel featuring Parineeti Chopra as an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person's investigation along with Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and British star Sammy Jonas Heaney.

