Nora Fatehi's busy making some remarkable appearances, one after another. The Dilbar girl of Bollywood who recently replaced Malaika Arora as the judge of India's Best Dancer is bagging all the opportunity she can to flaunt her fashionista side. After a stunning red shimmery gown by Yousef Aljasmi, Nora's back to winning our hearts with this stunning JJ Valaya creation. She ditched all her modern designs for a traditional silhouette and boy, did she look radiant! Fashion Face-Off: Nora Fatehi or Sonakshi Sinha - Who Nailed this Yousef Aljasmi Design Better?

Nora's all-print JJ Valaya saree comes with a tan colour waist belt and it amplifies its look further. Nora further paired her saree with a classic choker and a lavalier necklace and accessorised with vintage bracelets. Those highlighted cheeks, brown lids, pink lips and well-brushed brows completed her look further. Nora was able to exude all the retro charm through her #ootd and we suggest her to continue her tryst with such stunning traditional designs. A clear winner, Nora's ethnic attempt was able to woo our hearts enough. Nora Fatehi Swaps Oomph for Six Yards of Unrecognisable Elegance!

Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's no brainer that we are mighty impressed with Nora's sartorial skills. She's a diva and her ravishing choices often fondle our hearts. She gets a big thumbs up from our end but what's your take? Are you equally impressed with her innate sense of styling or think she could have picked something better? Tweet us your views and answers at latestly.

Nora Fatehi in JJ Valaya - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is gorgeous Nope, dislike

