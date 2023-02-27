Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actress and fans have been eagerly waiting to watch her perform since a long time. Well, that happened at the Zee Cine Awards 2023. The RRR actress grooved to the track “Naacho Naacho” (Hindi version of Oscar-nominated song “Naatu Naatu”) at the event. Video of her power-packed performance has taken internet by storm. HCA Film Awards 2023: RRR Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ Wins for Best Original Song!

Alia Bhatt Performing At Zee Cine Awards 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)