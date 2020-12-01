While she's looking forward to playing Catgirl in Matt Reeves' The Batman, we are simply busy admiring her inspiring journey so far. Zoe Kravitz, Hollywood's quintessential star kid and now a successful actress celebrates her birthday today and it's time we highlight some of her best sartorial attempts. Zoe gained recognition after playing Angel Salvadore in the superhero film X-Men: First Class and is busy wooing our hearts since then. From her acting talent to the ease with which she carries herself on the red carpet, everything's so extraordinary when it comes to Kravitz and it's hard to ignore her skills. The Batman: Zoe Kravitz Reveals the Reason Why She Agreed to Play Catwoman.

Zoe's a staunch Saint Laurent loyalist and yet there have been instances when she stunned in an Armani Prive or Versace creations. Being a star kid, red carpet appearances were a part of her lively childhood and she managed to learn the skills while growing up. From being a shy kid to a confident teenager and now a fashionista on the roll, Zoe has definitely come a long way. Her fashion outings have evolved over the years but her personal style has always been feminine or slightly girly. Robert Pattinson's Batman Will Romance and Marry Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman in Matt Reeves' Trilogy?

A red carpet darling, Zoe has effectively managed to nail her red carpet outings and it's time we highlight some of her best appearances. Have a look...

In Alexander McQueen

Zoe Kravitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Armani Prive

Zoe Kravitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Dior

Zoe Kravitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Oscar de la Renta

Zoe Kravitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Saint Laurent

Zoe Kravitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Vera Wang

Zoe Kravitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Atelier Versace

Zoe Kravitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zoe Kravitz's casting as Catwoman was hailed as a brilliant decision. The actress will share the screen space with Robert Pattinson who has been roped in to play Batman and the movie will focus on his relationship with Catwoman. We are hearing some amazing stuff about Reeves' The Batman and can't wait to see his version on the big screen. And while that's still a year away, let's grab the opportunity to sing in her praises and marvel at her gorgeous self.

Happy Birthday, Zoe! Keep slaying.

