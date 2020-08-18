Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, a festival which is of great significance among the Hindu community. Lord Ganesha was born on Shukla Chaturthi during the Hindu months of Bhadrapada lunar month which corresponds with the Gregorian months of August and September. Ganesha Chaturthi 2020 falls on August 22. It marks the beginning of the ten-day Ganpati Utsav which is generally celebrated with great pomp and fervour in different states of India. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, people wish each other on the observance by sending them Happy Ganesh Chaturthi wishes HD images and messages. As the festival approaches, we bring to you Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Messages and SMS to share on the occasion. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Rangoli Designs: Easy and Beautiful Lord Ganpati Muggulu Rangoli Patterns and Dot Designs to Add Colour To Your Festivities (Watch Videos)

Ganesh Utsav is primarily celebrated in the central and western states of India including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The 10-day festival begins with Ganpati sthaapna on Day 1 and visarjan on Day 11. People bring idols of Ganpati home and place in the beautifully-decorated pandal. The deity is worshipped for ten days and as a customary practice, the idol is drowned in a water body. On the eleventh day, the idols are immersed in a water body. Meanwhile, here are wishes and greetings to send on the Hindu festival. Ganesh Chaturthi Auspicious Rituals and Mantras: Holy Things to Do at Home on Ganeshotsav 2020 to Bring in Good Luck, Harmony and Positive Vibes.

Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganesha Keep Enlightening Your Lives and Bless You Always. Wishing You a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Today Was the Day Lord Ganesh Came to Earth and Destroyed Evil With Love. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

A New Sunrise, a New Start. Oh Lord Ganesha, Keep Loving Me in Your Heart. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi GIF!

Ganesh Chaturthi GIF Greeting: On This Occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I Wish Lord Ganpati Visits Your Home With Bags Full of Happiness, Prosperity, and Peace.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: May Lord Ganesha Destroy All Your Worries, Sorrows and Tensions and Fill Your Life With Love and Happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessings of Shree Ganesha Be With You and Your Family Forever!

How to Download Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send festive greetings to their loved ones. You can also download Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your friends and family. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to everyone in advance!

