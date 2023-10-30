Diwali, our most anticipated and beloved festival, will soon arrive, illuminating our homes and drawing our loved ones near. The following tips will be helpful even if you are a seasoned party planner. Or if this is your first time throwing one, if you haven't started planning yet, or if you are concerned about how to put together a nice party in a short amount of time. When Is Diwali 2023? Know the Dates, Puja Timings and Significance of the 5-Day Hindu Festival and How Each Day Is Celebrated in Different Parts of the Country.

Make a Guest List

Making a guest list, which includes the number of people you want to invite and who they are, is the first step in planning a party, whether it is Diwali or otherwise. Making a list at the start of the party planning process is a good idea because many things depend on your attendees. It is recommended that you select a digital invitation, which can be sent via email or social media platforms.

People Celebrating Diwali (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Optimal Budget

Prioritising financial preparation is crucial while organising a party. Setting priorities and making several plans become simple with budgeting. Determine how much money should be spent on various items, like as activities, gifts, décor, and food, based on the number of people that will be attending. It would spare you from the last-minute hurry and save you some more money that you would have otherwise spent on something pointless.

Happy Diwali (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Arrange Décor

The whole point of Diwali is to light up your life and your house. It is, therefore, important to illuminate every piece of décor you have, including paper lantern lights, string lights, oil lamps, floor lamps, candles, and gorgeous diyas. To make your home look lovely, decorate with flowers and make rangoli in addition to lighting.

Diwali Decoration (Photo Credits: Public Domain Pictures)

Decide The Menu

Many culinary delights, from appetisers and drinks to main meals and desserts, are available to make your Diwali celebration memorable, ranging from foods like aloo tikki and poori sabzi to kadhai paneer, dal makhani, pindi chole and all. Desserts are an essential part of the celebration. Serve the freshly made, traditional Indian sweets.

Diwali Sweets (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Music

The appropriate music sets the tone for your party, so compile a playlist of excellent background tunes that feature just the right amount of classic and contemporary music. Bollywood hits on a night like this not only make you feel happy and nostalgic, but they also leave you with a lot of memories.

Wish you all a very Happy Diwali in Advance!