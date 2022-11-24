Advent is the season in which Christians prepare for the Christmas celebration that marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is the beginning of the liturgical year in Western Christianity. The word Advent comes from the Latin phrase "Adventus Domini", which translates into the arrival of the Lord. Advent always starts four Sundays before Christmas and ends on Christmas Eve, the day before Christmas. In 2022, Advent begins on Sunday, November 27 and ends on Saturday, December 24, on Christmas Eve. On Advent, the common customs observed in churches and at home include decoration of the house with an Advent wreath decorated with candles and lighting up the house to mark the beginning of festivities. Christmas 2022 Gift Ideas: From Wireless Chargers to Self-Cleaning Water Bottles, Get Options for Presents With Total Utility for All Your Loved Ones.

History of Advent Sunday

The history of Advent celebrations is not clearly known. As per Saint Gregory of Tours, the celebration of Advent began in the fifth century when Bishop Perpetuus directed that starting with St. Martin's Day on November 11 until Christmas, one fasts three times per week. This is why Advent was sometimes also named "Lent of St. Martin". This practice remained limited to the diocese of Tours until the sixth century.

However, the Council of Macon held in 581 adopted the practice in Tours and soon all of France observed three days of fasting a week from the feast of Saint Martin until Christmas. As per historical records, the liturgy of Advent remained unchanged until the Second Vatican Council introduced minor changes, differentiating the spirit of Lent from that of Advent, emphasizing Advent as a season of hope for Christ's coming now as a promise of his Second Coming.

Significance of Advent Sunday

Advent is a perfect reminder of how the Jewish people waited for the Messiah and how Christians wait for the second coming of Christ. The theme of readings and teachings during Advent is often the preparation for the Second Coming and the Last Judgement. The practices associated with Advent include Advent calendars, lighting an Advent wreath, and putting up a Christmas tree, among other activities.

