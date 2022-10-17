Ahoi Ashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. It falls approximately eight days before Diwali and four days after Karwa Chauth. This year, it is being observed on October 17, Monday. The Ahoi Ashtami fast is very similar to the Karwa Chauth fast. Women fast for a whole day without consuming food or water and end their fast after sighting the stars. Many women also end the fast by sighting the moon which becomes very challenging as the moon rises late on Ahoi Ashtami. For all those observing the Nirjala fast on Ahoi Ashtami for their children, here are wishes and greetings for Ahoi Ashtami 2022 that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with all the fasting women on this day.

The fast and Puja of Ahoi Ashtami are dedicated to Goddess Ahoi. Women worship Goddess Ahoi for the well-being and long life of their children. It is also known as Ahoi Athe as it is observed on the Ashtami Tithi. Ahoi Mata is an incarnation of Goddess Parvati. Worshipping Goddess Parvati on Ahoi Ashtami 2022, here are wishes and greetings for Ahoi Ashtami 2022 that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with all the women keeping a fast on this day. Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Ahoi Aathe Messages, Greetings & Quotes To Celebrate The Festival on Krishna Paksha Ashtami.

Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Ahoi Ashtami, Here’s Extending My Warm Greetings to You and Everyone in Your Family. May the Blessings of Ahoi Mata Always Be With Your Children.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With the Blessings of Maa Ahoi, May Your Children Achieve Success in All Their Endeavours. A Very Happy Ahoi Ashtami to You and Your Family.

Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Ahoi Ashtami, May All the Dreams of Your Children Come True, and May They Succeed in All Their Endeavours. Jai Ahoi Mata.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Wishes and Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Ahoi Ashtami, Let Us All Pray to Ahoi Mata To Shower Her Choicest Blessings on Our Children. Jai Maa Ahoi.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Greetings and Best Wishes on the Joyous Occasion of Ahoi Ashtami.

Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Wishes To Send to All the Mothers Fasting for Their Children on This Day

On this day, women rise early and start the fast with sunrise. The preparations for the puja are finished before sunset. Women either draw the image of goddess Ahoi on the wall using geru or make it on a piece of cloth and hang it on the wall. The image includes Goddess Ahoi, the image of children and a lion. The food items used for the puja are eight puris, eight puas and halwa. The food items are given to a Brahmin along with money. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2022!

