Now that we are done with Halloween, it is All Saints Day today. Yes, every year after Halloween ends on October 31, November 1 is observed as All Saints Day by many Roman Catholics and other Christians around the world. The aim of this day is to honour all saints of the church that have attained heaven. On this day people share wishes, greetings, quotes, psalms, hymn quotes, HD images and other ways to greet each other. We have for you a list of wishes and greetings for All Saints Day that you can download for free and share it with your friends and family to observe the day. All Saint's Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Events Related to the Christian Observance That Honours Saints And Martyrs.

It is said that in the Eastern Orthodox Church, All Saints Day is observed on the first Sunday after Pentecost and this day holds special significance. The history and traditions of this holy holiday are dense and even though not a public holiday in the US, All Saints' Day is observed with great enthusiasm and fervour. You might want to know the history, facts, traditions and practices related to All Hallows' Day. Most countries observe the day publicly, for example, France and Germany, some people have their workday off and also close their businesses to observe the day.

In the Philippines, All Saints Day is known is also called "Undas" and isn't just for remembering the saints, but for honouring and paying respects to departed loved ones. People usually pray, give flowers, offerings to the graves.

