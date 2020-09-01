Anant Chaturdashi will be celebrated on September 1. It is celebrated on Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada and On this day, Lord Vishnu is worshipped in an infinite form. But why do we worship Lord Vishnu on this auspicious festival? Let's discuss why is it considered extremely auspicious to worship Lord Vishnu, also known as Anant Dev. Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Anant Chaudas is also the day immersion of Bappa aka Lord Ganesha is also done making Anant Chaturdashi even more auspicious. It is believed that by observing the fast on Anant Chaturdashi for 14 years, one can attain Vishnu Lok. Anant Chaturdashi is related to Mahabharata period. According to the story, after losing to the Kauravas while gambling, the Pandavas were wandering one-by-one, when Shri Krishna urged to Yudhishthira to fast for Ananth Chaturdashi to wash away the dosha of gambling and also to please Goddess Lakshmi, which, in turn, made him fast with his brothers. Anant Chaturdashi 2020 Date & Puja Vidhi: Know Shubh Muhurat and Significance of the Festival Celebrated by Both Hindus And Jains.

According to legends, on the Chaturdashi of Bhadrashukla Paksha, one must worship Lord Vishnu by making fourteen knots of saffron thread and dipping it in raw milk while chanting 'Un Anantaya Namah' This brings in good luck and positive vibes in life. At the behest of Shri Krishna, the Pandavas first kept this auspicious fast for Anant aka Lord Vishnu and managed to get their lost kingdom back.

Why Is Lord Vishnu Worshipped On Anant Chaturdashi?

Anant Chaturdashi has a special significance in the Hindu legends. On this day Lord Vishnu is worshipped in an infinite form. On this day, offering prayers to Lord Vishnu is believed to make your life better. It is said that God created 14 worlds including Satya, Tapa, Jana, Mah, Heaven, Bhuva:, Bhumi, Atal, Vital, Sutal, Talatal, Mahatala, Abyss and Patala and when you form the 14 knots and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, all your wishes can get fulfilled. It is said that in order to protect these 14 worlds, Shri Hari Vishnu's 14 different avatars were created. It is believed that worshipping the infinite form of Vishnu on the day of Anant Chaturdashi fulfils all the wishes of the devotees.

Apart from fasting on this day, if Vishnu Sahasranama Stotra is recited sincerely then you are blessed with wealth, prosperity and progress. On this day, the Ganesh festival aka Ganeshotsav ends with Ganesh Visarjan. Also in Jainism, this day is called the last day of the Purushun festival. Anant Chaturdashi is a symbol of devotion, unity and harmony.

While we may be amid a pandemic, there is no reason to lower our festive spirits. Most of us may not be able to meet our friends and family members for a get-together amid COVID-19 pandemic but we can surely wish each other by sending off some Anant Chaturdashi wishes, Anant Chaturdashi wishes in Hindi, Anant Chaturdashi wishes in Marathi, Anant Chaturdashi wishes in English, Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2020 greetings, Anant Chaturdashi images, Anant Chaturdashi HD images free download, Anant Chaturdashi wishes images, and more. Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2020 images, Lord Vishnu photos and HD wallpapers, Anant Chaturdashi wishes in Hindi, Anant Chaturdashi images and more that are available for free download online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).