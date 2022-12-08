Annapurna Jayanti is observed on the full moon or Purnima in the month of Margashirsha of the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, it will fall on Thursday, December 8. Annapurna Jayanti is an ancient and auspicious day to celebrate food. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Goddess Annapurna, who is considered the goddess of nourishment. She is believed to be an avatar of Goddess Parvati. As you observe Annapurna Jayanti 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled wishes and greetings that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this auspicious day as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Annapurna Jayanti 2022 Date, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat: How To Perform Puja, Vrat Rituals and More on This Auspicious Day.

The rituals of Annapurna Puja are famous among the women folk. They prepare a small mandap and place the idol of the goddess Annapurna for worship. Goddess Annapurna is worshipped with Shodashopachar, and devotees offer her Annabhishekam. Observing a strict fast on this day, devotees seek her divine blessings. They do not eat or drink anything throughout the day and break the fast only after worshipping Goddess Annapurna at night. Here are wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

The word Anna means food, and Purna means complete. According to Hindu belief, when food started to finish from the earth, all humans, along with Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma, prayed to Lord Shiva. Goddess Parvati then appeared as Goddess Annapurna to replenish the food on earth on the Purnima of Margashirsha month. Since then, this day has been celebrated as Annapurna Jayanti. Wishing everyone a Happy Annapurna Jayanti 2022!

