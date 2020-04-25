Anzac Day 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Sticker Messages, Wishes and Greetings to Mark the National Day of Remembrance

Anzac Day 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Anzac Day is the national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand. It is a significant day, as it broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders, “who served and died in all wars, conflicts,” and “peacekeeping operations and the contribution and suffering of all those who have served.” It was the first major military action fought by the Australian and New Zealand forces During the First World War. On this historic day of Anzac Day 2020, marked annually on April 25, here we bring you Anzac Day 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers that you can send to your near ones, remembering the day. These Anzac Day 2020 images and wallpapers can be sent as WhatsApp sticker messages, greetings and wishes to observe the patriotic day. The National Day of Remembrance is an extremely essential day for the Australians and New Zealanders, hence it is important to send your honour in a positive way.

To those who are not aware, ANZAC stands for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps. The soldiers in those forces were instantly named Anzac and the pride they took during the time endures to this day. Massive marches, memorial services and gatherings are organised to mark the event. But this year’s observation will not be the same, because of the coronavirus outbreak that gripped the nations across the world. One can commemorate the historic Anzac Day 2020 with HD images and wallpapers that can be sent along with Anzac Day messages and wishes. Mark the National Day of Remembrance with the latest collection of Anzac Day 2020 images.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today, We Celebrate Freedom. And Those That Fought and Died for It From Many Parts of the World.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Have So Much Respect for All the Soldiers Who Have Died Fighting for My Country. We Will Remember Them.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today, We Honor the Loss of Precious Lives and Ponder the Gift of Services.

WhatsApp Message Reads: From Us Here at Aussie West Lakes, We Pause to Remember Those Who Fought on Conflicts Over Seas This Anzac Day. Lest We Forget.

How to Download Anzac Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

For important events like Anzac Day and others, WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers and images to download and make the day special. To download Anzac Day and other events’ stickers, visit the Play Store app. On Anzac Day 2020, let us remember and thank all those who made the ultimate sacrifices during the First World War.