Mumbai, October 15: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam is no less than an inspiration to us mortals. People had a great deal of admiration for him and addressed him as Sir APJ Abdul Kalam. Born and raised in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Dr. Kalam studied physics and aerospace engineering. He became the foremost missile man of India and led the nation on its path to becoming a strong nuclear power under his leadership. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary 2022 Photos and Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes & SMS To Celebrate Former Indian President's Birthday.

He is widely described as the Missile Man of India for his work on the development of ballistic missiles and space launch vehicles. Dr. Kalam continues to be an inspiration to the world with charisma, mannerism, words, ideas and convictions so unshakeable that he commands respect from everyone who listens to him talking or reads his books. APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary 2022: Inspirational Quotes To Remember the ‘Missile Man of India’ on His Punyatithi.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Speech at 19th ALNC Day Oration:

Visiting VHS Hospital, Chennai on September 23rd, 2014, Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam delivered an inspirational speech at the 19th ALNC Day Oration.

Dr Kalam's Inspiring Speech on India at European Parliament:

India's Missile man and the former President gave this inspiring speech on India at the European Parliament.

Speech That Broke Internet:

In this speech, Dr. Kalam shared advice to youngsters about life and success.

'Be Unique. Be Remembered'

"What is the one action which will make you Great..? What will you be remembered for ?" - Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Most Inspiring Speech of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam:

Dr. Kalam, in this speech, gives a highly motivational speech wherein he advises the young generation to succeed in life.

Dr. Kalam, who served as president from 2002 until 2007, was not only a renowned scientist, thinker, philosopher, and teacher, but also a winner of numerous prestigious awards and honours. The 'Bharat Ratna' recipient, Dr. Kalam authored 'Wings of Fire', 'India 2020 - A Vision for the New Millennium', 'My journey' and 'Ignited Minds - Unleashing the power within India.'

