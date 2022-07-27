People's President, APJ Abdul Kalam breathed his last on July 27, 2015 while giving a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management in Shillong. People remember the 'Missile Man of India' on his 7th death anniversary who played an important role in the development of India's defence and space research. He was also known to be one of the greatest teachers who left a legacy behind for the generations to come. Take a look at his 6 inspirational quotes to observe APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary on Wednesday. Wednesday Good Morning Images & Wednesday Wisdom Quotes: Wishes, Happy GIFs and Inspirational Messages To Give a Sweet Start to Your Day!

Inspirational Quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam

APJ Abdul Kalam's Inspirational Quotes

WORD!

APJ Abdul Kalam's Inspirational Quotes

Wednesday Wisdom

APJ Abdul Kalam's Inspirational Quotes (File Image)

Motivate Yourself This Morning!

Quote by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam (Photo Credits: File Image)

True!

APJ Abdul Kalam's Inspirational Quotes (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)