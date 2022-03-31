The season of deceit and lies is here. All in the hopes of a good laugh, of course. April Fools’ Day is approaching! Every year, come April 1, people take every “gossip” with a pinch of salt, are skeptical of all conversations are trying their hardest, and maybe fail at not becoming an April Fool. As we prepare to celebrate April Fools’ Day 2022 or All Fools Day, you can always try your hand and tricking your friends with some April Fools pranks, Happy April Fools’ Day 2022 wishes, All Fools’ Day jokes & memes, April Fools’ Day WhatsApp stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. April Fools’ Day 2022: Know Date, Origin, History, Significance and How To Celebrate the Day of Playing Jokes and Pranks!

April 1 is celebrated as All Fools Day or April Fools Day and allows jokesters and pranksters to plan harmless pranks to play on their friends, families and neighbours. The history of this celebration steps in from various references to the 1500s. While different countries seem to have different folklores, the essence of the celebration is to embrace the prankster hat and have some harmless fun.

More and more people have participated in this annual trend of tricking people most innovatively and randomly possible. And as we prepare to celebrate April Fools’ Day 2022, here are some April Fools pranks, Happy April Fools’ Day 2022 wishes, All Fools’ Day jokes & memes, April Fools’ Day WhatsApp stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you might want to share with family and friends to celebrate this day.

April Fools’ Day 2022 Messages

April Fools' Day 2022 Jokes (File Image)

HD Image Reads: You are a Smart, Good Looking, Amazing, Charming And Intelligent Person I Have Ever Seen. Smiling? Well, Happy April Fool’s Day 2022!

Happy April Fools’ Day 2022 Quotes

April Fool's Day 2022 Puns (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Happy April Fools' Day 2022! It Takes A Lot of Courage to Make a Fool of Yourself, and You Have Already Done a Great Job.

April Fools’ Day 2022 HD Images

April Fool's Day 2022 SMS (File Image)

April Fools’ Day 2022 Photos

April Fools' Day (File Image)

April Fools’ Day 2022 Greetings

April Fool's Day 2022 Jokes (File Image)

WhatsApp Sticker Reads: If Anyone Thinks that You are Intelligent, Then Smile at Him and Wish Him a Happy April Fools' Day, and He Would Know it All.

The celebration of April Fools’ Day is especially popular amongst the younger crow who use this day to make some fun memories with their gangs. However, various popular brands have also taken the liberty to dip their pool in this trend, the most popular one being Google’s 2004 prank of announcing Gmail to have 1 gigabyte. Other companies have also followed suit in the last few years. We hope your April Fools’ Day is filled with laughter and happiness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2022 11:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).