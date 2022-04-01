Happy April Fools’ Day 2022! April 1st is known as April Fool's Day all over the world. On this day people pull pranks on each other and also send April Fools wishes and Greetings to each other. Although very few people would know why April Fool's Day is celebrated on April 1 itself. It is believed that for the first time in the year 1381, April Fool's Day was celebrated on April 1. There is a funny story behind this. King Richard II of England and Queen Anne of Bohemia announced the engagement saying it would take place on March 32, 1381. People were too happy to realise that they have been fooled since no calendar has a date of March 32. April Fools' Day 2022 Funny Memes and Jokes: Too Lazy for Physical Pranks? Hilarious Posts to Take a Dig at Your BFFs That is Guaranteed to End With LOLs on April 1st!

It is believed that since then people started celebrating the 1st of April every year as April Fool's Day. Even though there is no official holiday on this day, this day is widely celebrated all over the world as of April Fools' Day celebration. On 1st April, people try to fool each other by making fun of each other or via practical pranks. Practical jokes and generally silly acts are common on this day and most of these mischievous acts and pranks are done with friends, family, teachers, neighbours & colleagues.

Therefore on April Fool's Day, why not send across wishes and greetings that share what you feel with your loved ones. On April Fool's Day, when people try to make this day memorable by sending each other funny messages and jokes, you can also wish Happy April Fool's Day by sharing these funny April Fool's Greetings, HD Images, GIFs, Wallpapers, WhatsApp Stickers and Wallpapers with your BFFs. Not just that, through these messages, you can make them April Fools as well so go ahead!

WhatsApp Message Reads: If Anyone Thinks that You are Intelligent Then Just Smile at Him and Wish Him a Happy April Fools' Day and He Would Know it All.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy April Fool's Day 2022. The Greatest Lesson in Life is to Know that Even Fools are Right Sometimes.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hey Buddy, Today is the Day When the World Celebrates the Existence of People Like You! You Are So Lucky! Happy April Fools' Day 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Some People Can't Be Fooled on April Fools' Day Because They Were Fooled Too Many Times During their Entire Lifetime!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy April Fools' Day 2022! It Takes A Lot of Courage to Make a Fool of Yourself and You Have Already Done a Great Job.

Well, we hope that helped. We would still request you to refrain from practical jokes that may cause physical accidents and mishaps. Go for light-hearted jokes that are also positive. If you can't think of anything, just send them the messages and greetings above.

