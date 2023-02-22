Ash Wednesday 2023 falls on February 22. This annual observance is a holy day of prayer and fasting in many Western Christian denominations. It is preceded by Shrove Tuesday and falls on the first day of Lent. On the occasion of Ash Wednesday, people often visit the church for morning mass, apply ash on their forehead and begin the 40-day fasting period of Lent. In addition to this, Ash Wednesday observances also include sharing Ash Wednesday 2023 greetings, Ash Wednesday Quotes and Sayings, Ash Wednesday 2023 images, HD wallpapers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends online.

Lent is known to be the religious observance in the Christian liturgical calendar commemorating the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert and enduring temptation by Satan, according to the Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke, before beginning his public ministry. This religious observance leads up to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and the resurrection of christ or Easter Day. During the period of Lent, many believers avoid eating non-vegetarian food, follow a strict fast and focus on revisiting the teachings of Jesus Christ.

The first day of Lent is known as Ash Wednesday. As we prepare to mark Ash Wednesday 2023, here are some Ash Wednesday observances also include sharing Ash Wednesday 2023 greetings, Ash Wednesday Quotes and Sayings, Ash Wednesday 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Ash Wednesday 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: In This World, the Day You Will Find Yourself, You Will Find God and the Peace for Which You Have Been Longing for Long.

Ash Wednesday 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Most Merciful Lord We Come This Great Day of Ash Wednesday Praying As We Remember Our Lord Jesus’ Trek Towards Calvary.

Ash Wednesday 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Live Our Lives to the Fullest, Let Us Face Every Challenge That Comes Before Us. Wishing Everyone a Happy Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lent Is Not Only a Period To Repent but Also a Period Which Gives All of Us an Opportunity To Fulfil All Our Duties and Responsibilities. Happy Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday 2023 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ash Wednesday Is the Day To Ponder Over Our Mortality. Today Is the Day To Celebrate Life As We Realise That We All Will Turn Into Dust One Day.

We hope that these messages help you to have a holy beginning to the month of Lent.

