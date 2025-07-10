Ashadha Purnima is a Hindu occasion that is considered extremely auspicious across India. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Ashadha Purnima is the fourth Purnima of the year. This day is also celebrated as Guru Purnima, when people worship their Guru with great devotion. As per religious beliefs, all Purnima days have something special to celebrate for. On Ashadha Purnima, the birth anniversary of Maharishi Vedavyasa is also celebrated, which is also called Vyasa Puja or Vyas Purnima. Ashadha Purnima 2025 is on Thursday, July 10. In this article, let’s know more about Ashadha Purnima 2025 date, timings and the significance of the annual event. Guru Purnima 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Vyasa Purnima Tithi Timings and Significance of the Day Dedicated to Spiritual Gurus and Academic Teachers.

Ashadha Purnima 2025 Date

Ashadha Purnima 2025 falls on Thursday, July 10.

Ashadha Purnima Timings

The moonrise on Purnima is at 07:12 PM.

Purnima Tithi begins at 01:36 AM on July 10 and ends at 02:06 AM on July 11.

Ashadha Purnima Significance

Ashadha Purnima holds great significance as on this day, devotees honour their Gurus i.e., spiritual or academic teachers. On this day, devotees also worship Sage Vyasa, the compiler of the Vedas and author of the Mahabharata. Ashadha Purnima sets the stage for inner peace during Chaturmas, a sacred 4-month period of devotion. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Along with the puja vidhi, worshipers read Satyanarayan Katha on this day. It is said that individuals who read this Katha can fulfill all their wishes. Special rituals and offerings are made to Sage Vyasa and one's personal Guru to mark this occasion. This day serves as a time to seek guidance, and show gratitude to those who lead us on the path of wisdom.

