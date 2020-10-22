Mumbai, October 22: Ashfaqulla Khan, a prominent freedom fighter and revolutionary, was born on October 22, 1900. The place of his birth was Shahjahanpur, the town located in United Province (present-day Uttar Pradesh) in British India. Ashfaqulla belonged to a Pathan family, and he was youngest of the six children of Shafiqullah Khan and Mazharunissa. Ashfaq, as he was referred to by close friends and family members, was a devout Muslim and was only 27 years old when he sacrificed his life for the nation. On Ashfaqulla's 120th birth anniversary, images and wallpapers which can be used to pay tribute to him have been shared below.

In 1922, Ashfaqulla Khan participated in Non-Cooperation Movement which was launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920. Mahatma Gandhi called-off the movement after the Chauri Chaura incident in 1922. Ashfaqulla Khan was disappointed after the withdrawal of the movement. He then decided to form an organisation with like-minded people, this resulted in formation of Hindustan Republican Association in 1924. The main objective of the organisation was to organise armed revolution against British and achieve freedom.

To give momentum to the revolution and buy arms and ammunition, Ashfaqulla Khan with other revolutionaries planned to loot government treasury carried in the trains. On August 9, 1925 Ashfaq with Ram Prasad Bismil, Chandrashekhar Azad and other freedom fighters of Hindustan Republican Association looted the British train carrying government money in Kakori newa Lucknow. All the revolutionaries were arrested within one month of the robbery, however Ashfaq remained untraced by the police. He went into hiding and moved to Banaras. Ashfaqulla Khan was later arrested on July 17, 1926 after a friend betrayed and informed British police of his whereabout.

Ashfaqulla, after being arrested in the Kakori case, was lodged in Faridabad jail. His brother Riyasatullah Khan was his legal counsel during the trial. Ashfaqulla, Ram Prasad Bismil, Rajendra Lahiri and Thakur Roshan were awarded death sentence for Kakori dacoity. Ashfaq was hanged to death on December 19, 1927 inside the jail premises. He became a martyr and a legend due to his sacrifice and love for the motherland.

