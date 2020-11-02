India is diverse and so are the festivities celebrated in the country. However, the spirit of celebration has always remained somewhat similar. For example, while Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 4 in North India, people from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will celebrate a similar festival. Popularly known as Atla Tadde or Atla Taddi or Amla Teej in Hindi, the festival holds immense significance. The traditions and beliefs of this fast are very similar to Karva Chauth. Atla Taddi is also celebrated for the long life and good health of the husband and women wait for the moon to rise before worshipping and breaking the fast. But before that let us share with you some of the best Atla Tadde greetings and GIF image messages husbands can send to wives in Telugu. Check out WhatsApp sticker links, Atla Tadde greetings, GIF images, quotes and SMS. You can share these meaningful messages with your significant other to celebrate the Telugu Karwa Chauth.

Alta Taddi is one of the famous festivals of South India. Women and young girls wake up before sunrise in the morning, prepare rice and coconut dishes before sunrise while singing the songs of Atla Taddi. They enjoy time at the swing and adorn their hands with mehndi. After this, the worship is done and women wait for the moon to rise. They seek blessings for the husband and also follow a tradition of offering 11 dosas. Like many other festivals, the searches of Atla Tadde wishes has also increased and we have for you GIF images, wishes and greetings to celebrate the Telugu festival. So, if you are too looking for Atla Taddi 2020 wishes, here we have the best collection for you all. Download these images for free and share NOW!

Atla Tadde Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Atla Tadde!

Atla Tadde Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May God Bless You With Wealth And Prosperity on The Occasion of Atla Tadde

Atla Tadde Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Bless You With Wealth And Prosperity on the Occasion of Atla Tadde

Atla Tadde Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Atla Tadde Wishes

Atla Tadde Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Heartiest Wishes on Atla Tadde

Atla Taddi GIF Image:

Married women observe this fast for the long life of their husbands, while unmarried girls fast with full faith and enthusiasm, to get the desired husband. It is one of the most important festivals in the Telugu speaking regions.

