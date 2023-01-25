Australia Day 2023 will be observed on Thursday, January 26. This day commemorates the arrival of British ships to establish the first European settlement in Australia in 1788. Australia is known to be a great place to live and a top travel destination. Indigenous Australians refer to Australian Day as Invasion Day or National Day of Mourning in protest of the British people. This holiday has sparked controversial debates as some people still observe counter celebrations. As you observe Australia Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled greetings and images that you can share with your family and friends as wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, HD wallpapers and SMS. Australia Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know the History and All About the Day Celebrating the Anniversary of the Country’s Settlement.

The first British settlement on the eastern coast of Australia was in 1818. Through the years, different names have been used for this historical event, like Anniversary Day, Foundation Day, and Australian Natives Association Day. In 1935, Australian states and territories adopted Australia Day as the day's name; in 1994, January 26 was officially marked as a public holiday. Here is a collection of Australia Day 2023 greetings and images that you can share with everyone you know as wishes, WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers, quotes and SMS.

Australia National Day 2023 Greetings and Images

Australia Day 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Blessed and Cheerful Australia Day. I Hope We Are Always There To Serve Our Country in Whichever Way Possible and Be Responsible Citizens.

Australia Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Australia Day, Do Not Forget To Promise Your Country That You Will Always Be a Good Citizen. Warm Wishes on Australia National Day!

Australia Day 2023 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Celebrate Australia National Day With Your Family and Friends and Thank All the Brave Souls Who Have Made Australia the Country That It Is Today. Happy Australia Day!

Australia Day 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Best Wishes on Australia Day to You. You Are Very Fortunate To Be Born on Such an Amazing Land, and I Wish You Beautiful Celebrations on This Special Occasion.

Australia Day 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Australia Day, Let Us Look at Our Past and Take Lessons To Make Our Future Glorious. Wishing You and Your Family a Wonderful Australia National Day.

On this day, aboriginal people mourn their forefathers who suffered and perished during colonisation. Many people protest on this day to change the date of Australia Day to respect the indigenous Australians. Wishing everyone a Happy Australia Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2023 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).