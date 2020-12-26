Murlidhar Devidas Amte, who was popularly known as Baba Amte, was an Indian social worker and social activist. He gained worldwide recognition for his work towards the rehabilitation and empowerment of people suffering from leprosy. For his dedicated service towards humanity, he is also known as the modern Gandhi of India. Baba Amte has received several awards and prices including, the second-highest civilian award of India, the Padma Vibhushan, the Gandhi Peace Prize, the DR Ambedkar International Award, the Ramon Magsaysay Award, the Jamnalal Bajaj Award and the Templeton Prize.

Born into a wealthy family, Amte studied law. Being greatly inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, Amte got involved in the Indian Freedom struggle. After he met a met suffering from leprosy, the social worker from Maharashtra decided to do something about the problem. On his 106th birth anniversary, here are some inspirational quotes by Baba Amte:

Inspirational Quotes by Baba Amte:

When you give roses to others, the perfume is bound to linger on your hands!

The condition of the tribals is worse than those inflicted with leprosy. Purna swaraj can only be possible when the poorest of the poor is uplifted.

I took up leprosy work not to help anyone, but to overcome that fear in my life. That it worked out good for others was a by-product. But the fact is I did it to overcome fear.

The future belongs to the common man with uncommon determination.

Only a full stomach can afford to be principled.

I don't want to be a great leader; I want to be a man who goes around with a little oilcan and when he sees a breakdown, offers his help. To me, the man who does that is greater than any holy man in saffron-coloured robes. The mechanic with the oilcan: that is my ideal in life.

Amte died at Anandwan on February 9, 2008, in Maharashtra due to age-related illnesses. Baba Amte’s sons, Prakash and Vikas Amte, became doctors and took forward their father’s philanthropic work.

