Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is the annual spring festival that commemorates the harvest season. Of special significance to Sikhs across the world, Baisakhi is celebrated on April 13 or 14 every year. Also known as Vaisakha Sankranti, this Hindu festival is celebrated with a lot of pomp and piousness by North Indians. Baisakhi 2021 will be celebrated on April 13 and is sure to be a fun-filled affair. Even as people continue to maintain caution and try their best to stay safe in the current times, the celebration of Baisakhi will be on a smaller scale but equally important. Here is everything you need to know about celebrating Baisakhi 2021. Puthandu 2021 Date And Significance: All About The Day That Marks The Tamil New Year.

When is Baisakhi 2021?

As mentioned above, Baisakhi 2021 will be celebrated on April 13 across the world. This celebration usually falls on the Sankranti in the month of Vaisakh that marks the solar New year. It has always been celebrated on either April 13 or 14 in the 21st century, however, the date may slowly shift over the years.

Significance of Baisakhi

Baisakhi is a historical and religious festival in Sikhism which also marks the birth of Sikh order. Vaisakhi is said to be the day Guru Gobind Singh was crowned as the tenth guru of Sikhism and the formation of Khalsa also dates back to this day. There are various major events that date back to Baisakhi, making it a day to be remembered by one and all. The celebration of Vaisakhi is different in different parts of India.

How is Baisakhi celebrated?

Traditionally people often make it a point to head over to Gurdwaras and temples to offer their prayers on this day. Many Gurdwaras also organise langars and feasts for the community on this day. Baisakhi also marks the anniversary of the unfortunate and gruesome Jallianwala Bagh massacre and so many people often take this time to pay homage to all those who martyred on this day and spread the importance of compassion and peace.

We hope that this Baisakhi brings with it prosperity, happiness and peace for you and your family. We hope that you follow all the safety precautions and celebrate this day from your home or plan a safe virtual celebration. Happy Baisakhi 2021.

