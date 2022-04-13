Vaisakhi or Baisakhi is the celebration of the arrival of the spring festival and is also the foundation day of the Sikh Khalsa Panth by the Tenth Guru, Gobind Singh Ji. It is also celebrated as Punjabi New Year. Sikh communities all around the world celebrate this day as the Sikh New Year. This festival is celebrated as one of the biggest in the Sikh Culture, farmers express their gratitude for the crops and the rains and offer their prayers for a bountiful harvest every year. To celebrate Baisakhi 2022, here's a list of Happy Baisakhi 2022 images, Punjabi New Year greetings, Vaisakhi wishes, Baisakhi wishes 2022, Punjabi New Year HD wallpapers, and more for free download online. Happy Baisakhi 2022 Wishes & HD Images: Send WhatsApp Stickers, Vaisakhi Messages, Telegram Photos and Facebook Quotes to Celebrate the Harvest Festival of Punjab.

The day is celebrated with a lot of grandeur and zeal. Processions are held, and people participate in Nagar Kirtans and traditional folk dances. This year the festival will be celebrated on April, 14 and it also coincides with other harvest festivals like Jur Sital, Pohela Boishakh and more. Here is a collection of Happy Vaisakhi 2022 Messages, Happy Vaisakhi 2022 Greetings and Statuses to send to your loved ones. Have a Look! Baisakhi 2022: Date, Significance, History and How Is This Festival Celebrated.

Wishes for Vaisakhi 2022

Whatsapp Message Reads: Time To Celebrate The Golden Fields And Rich Harvest. Happy Vaisakhi!

Whatsapp Status Reads: May You Come Up As Bright As The Sun, As Cool As Water And As Sweet As Honey. Hope This Baisakhi Fulfills All Your Desires And Dreams. Happy Vaisakhi

Facebook Status Reads: Nachle Gaale Humare Saath, Ayi Hai Baisakhi Khushiyon Ke Saath Masti Mein Jhoom Aur Kheer-Poore Kha Aur Na Kar Tu Duniya Ki Parwa. Baisakhi Mubarak Ho!

Whatsapp Message Reads: I Convey My Heartiest Wishes To You and Your Family On The Glorious Occasion Of Vaisakhi. May This Be The Beginning Of A Lucky Year Ahead! Happy Vaisakhi

Twitter Status Reads: No More Sad Faces, No More Tears, It Baisakhi Spread Everywhere Only Love And Cheer! Happy Vaisakhi

We wish everyone celebrating this beautiful day a very Happy Baisakhi 2022. May the new year bring you all the happiness, good health and prosperity. More importantly, may you be blessed with the company of your loved ones. Happy Punjabi New Year!

