Happy Durga Pujo! It may be the first time in a very long period that Bengalis will not be able to do the most exciting part of the pujo aka pandal hopping just like Gujaratis are not able to hold garba dandiya festivals, amid the coronavirus pandemic. While it may seem depressing BUT you must know that it is for people's safety at large. This Durga pujo you might be deprived of the fuchka stalls, addabazi, food hopping and pandal selfies, but that doesn't mean that you cannot get into the festive spirit. Alternate options to celebrate Durga Puja are being provided by the organisers where you can do virtual pandal hopping online. And the idea of virtual pandal-hopping is not a bad one.

Most pandal organisations are opting for virtual mukh darshan to maintain the guidelines. The Calcutta High Court has directed all Durga puja pandals in the state to be made into "no-entry zones" and almost all the pandals in West Bengal will not allow entry of people. Only organizers can enter the pandals that too with immense safety precaution. Calcutta High Court decision declared Durga Puja pandals in the state as "no entry zones" in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of the High Court allowed 'dhakis' to be present outside the no-entry zone in each pandal and said that 15 persons will be allowed in smaller pandals while 60 people will be allowed for larger pandals.

The court was hearing a petition over setting up of pandals during the Durga Puja. So you might want to opt for Virtual Pandal Hopping. Let's know more about it.

What Is Virtual Pandal Hopping?

As fear of surge in Covid-19 numbers grows amid preparations for Durga puja, several pandal committees have made arrangements for virtual ‘darshan’ this time, while barring the physical entry of visitors. There are, however, other puja associations that have argued that the festival is all about inclusiveness, and revellers cannot be stopped from visiting the marquees. They have given assurances that all necessary measures would be taken to manage crowds and ensure safety of one and all. At least two big-ticket pujas in the city — Santosh Mitra Square and Debdaru Fatak — have announced that outsiders won’t be allowed this time, but insisted that people log on to their YouTube channels to catch a glimpse of the Durga idol, and the rituals.

A Durga puja committee in Kolkata, Prafulla Kanak Welfare Association, has chosen the hardships faced by migrant labourers during COVID-induced lockdown as the theme for its puja pandal in Kolkata. The committee has also installed a statue of actor Sonu Sood to honour his services to the labourers during the lockdown.

