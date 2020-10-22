Shardiya Navratri has started from October 17 but most people are confused between the dates of Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashmi 2020. Since the Hindu calendar schedule doesn't match with the Gregorian calendar, sometime shubh muhurat, dates, tithi and timings overlap. During Navratri, for nine days, different forms of mother Durga are worshipped according to the calendar. According to the panchang, October 23 is the seventh date of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin and that marks the date of Saptami, however, this time there is confusion among the people regarding the dates of Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Dussehra, because this time Navratra will be celebrated for whole nine whole days. The dates of Hindi Panchang don't always form straight 24 hours like the dates of the English calendar. However, we have your back with Navratri Mahashtami, Mahanavami and Dussehra (Vijayadashami)dates and auspicious times (Shubh Muhurat) for Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Dussehra You might also want to check out Happy Durga Puja 2020 wishes, messages, Maa Durga HD images, greetings and GIFs are perfect for sending your wishes to the family member and friends. Celebrations may have gone virtual but let's keep the spirits high.

Durga Ashtami Date & Shubh Muhurat

This year Ashtami Tithi is starting on October 23, Friday at 06:57 in the morning, which will last till 06:58 in the morning on October 24, Saturday. In this case, the fast of Maha Ashtami will be observed on October 23, Friday this year. However, in some places, people will also celebrate it on October 24. Mahagauri is worshipped on this day.

Maha Navami Date & Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, this year the Mahanavami date starts from 06:58 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, and will last until 07:41 a.m. on Sunday, October 25, the next day. Navratri Maha Navami fast will be observed on October 25. On the day of Navami, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped.

Dussehra or Vijayadashami Date & Shubh Muhurat

The Dashmi Tithi of Shardiya Navratri starts from 07 hrs 41 minutes on 25th October, which is until 09 hrs on 26th October. In this case, the festival of Vijayadashami or Dussehra will be celebrated on Sunday, October 25. This is the first time in the last 68 years that Dussehra festival will not be held in many cities of the country due to coronavirus pandemic, neither Ramlila nor Dussehra is being organised.

In synopsis, the eighth date will start from 06:57 a.m. on Friday, October 23, which will last till 6:58 a.m. on October 24 After that the ninth date will be on 24th October starting from 06:58 till 7:41 on 25th October. So, the tenth date will start from 7:41 on October 25, which will last till 9:00 in the morning on October 26. In this way, Dussehra will be celebrated on the same day as of October 25.

