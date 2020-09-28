Bhagat Singh Images and Wallpapers: Bhagat Singh was one of the most beloved freedom fighters in India’s struggle for independence. He laid down his life for the country at the young age of 23. It will be the 113th birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh this year on September 28, i.e. Monday. People pay rich tributes to the iconic leader of India’s independence on this day. They also send motivating and patriotic Bhagat Singh images and wallpapers to their loved ones marking the celebrations on this day. If you are looking for the popular collection of Bhagat Singh HD images and wallpapers, then you have arrived at the right place. Bhagat Singh 113th Birth Anniversary: Know Notable Facts About India's Great Revolutionary and Freedom Fighter.

People can send across these Bhagat Singh pictures and HD wallpapers to their friends, family, relatives, etc. via WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, and Instagram posts and messages as well. You can also use Telegram, Snapchat, and Hike messaging platforms to share your profound love for Shaheed Bhagat Singh. It would be a fitting tribute to the legend of his stature. Bhagat Singh 113th Birth Anniversary: Amit Shah Pays Tribute, Says 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh Gave Us New Direction to Freedom Struggle Through His Revolutionary Ideas'.

People can share across this latest collection of Bhagat Singh HD wallpapers and images via picture messages, text messages, and SMSes too. If you want to give your wishes a different look, then all you have to do is to download these Bhagat pictures and convert them into GIFs and videos. Then, you can share your Bhagat Singh tribute video on Instagram Reels, Roposso, and Chingari as well.

If you are finding ways to pay tributes to Bhagat Singh by sharing his popular images, and wallpapers, then look no further, as we have got your back. We, at LatestLY, bring you some of the top-trending pictures of Bhagat Singh, which you will love to share with your loved ones on this day.

Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary

Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Bhagat Singh's 113th Birth Anniversary

Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary

Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Bhagat Singh's 113th Birth Anniversary

Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Bhagat Singh's 113th Birth Anniversary

Bhagat Singh was one of the socialist revolutionaries in Indian history. At a young age when he was 13, the bloodshed and remains of people after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre impacted him greatly. He was disillusioned by Gandhian philosophy of non-violence around the same age. It is a little-known fact that Bhagat Singh had run away on the day of his marriage saying that India’s independence was his ‘real dream’. There’s a lot to know when it comes to Bhagat Singh. To know more about Bhagat Singh, you can click here.

As September 28 nears, we at LatestLY, wish his soul rests in peace, and thank him enough for his role in India’s independence. Do share these latest picture greetings and wallpapers of Bhagat Singh on this day, and make your friends feel proud and motivated on this auspicious day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2020 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).