Bhai Dooj is one of the most special and heartwarming festivals. It celebrates the unique and fun-loving bond between brothers and sisters. Right after the two days of the Diwali festival, Bhai Dooj is performed where the sisters pray for their brothers’ long lives and happiness. On the other hand, all the brothers promise to protect and cherish their sisters forever. There are many rituals for celebrating the bhai dooj state-wise and are called by different names. The festival is also referred as Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Beej, Bhai Phonta or Bhratri Dwitiya. Some rituals include applying tilak, sweet treats, exchanging thoughtful gifts and more. In this article, we will tell you about Bhai Dooj 2025 date, tilak ceremony time, shubh muhurat and how the festival is celebrated in different states of India. When Is Chhath Puja 2025? Know Chhath Dates, Nahay Khay and Kharna Muhurat, Sunrise-Sunset Timings, Rituals and Significance.

Bhai Dooj 2025 Date

According to Drik Panchang, Bhai Dooj 2025 will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23. Bhai Dooj celebrates the special bond of all siblings with love, happiness, and joy. Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Deepawali? Know Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja Timings, Important Rituals and Significance.

Bhai Dooj 2025 Tilak Ceremony Time

The Aparahna time is considered auspicious for the tilak ceremony. The Aparahna time for Bhai Dooj starts from 01:13 PM and ends at 03:28 PM

Bhai Dooj Celebrations Across India

In West Bengal and Odisha, the Bhai Dooj festival is called Bhai Phonta. All sisters fast in the morning until all the essential rituals are completed. The rituals involve applying the tilak on the brother's forehead, performing arts, and exchanging gifts.

In Maharashtra, the Bhai Dooj festival is called Bhau Beej. On this day, all Sisters apply the tilak to their brother and perform puja. They also give food and sweets to their brother, which symbolises their deep and special bond as siblings.

In northern and western India, such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, and others, the sisters perform all the rituals by performing aarti for their brothers, applying tilak on their foreheads, and praying for their long lives.

Bhai Dooj is filled with love, laughter, and beautiful memories. It’s a meaningful celebration of family, togetherness, and siblings' lifelong connection.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2025 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).