Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious day celebrated by Hindus, especially the devotees of Lord Ganesha. Sankashti means moksha from troubles or liberation from problems. Here's a collection of Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 wishes, Happy Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi images, Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 HD wallpapers, Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 greetings, Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi messages and WhatsApp status to celebrate the Hindu festive day dedicated to Ganpati Bappa! Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Full Calendar: Know Dates, Puja Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Timings for the Festival To Appease Lord Ganesha.

Balachandra Sankashti Chaturthi falls in Phalguna Month as per Amavasyant calendars, which is followed in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The auspicious day falls in Chaitra Month, according to Purnimant Panchang. In 2023, devotees will celebrate Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi on March 10. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin on March 10 at 8.12 pm and end on March 11 at 8.35 pm. On the day of Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi, people observe a day-long fast and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha and get rid of all obstacles. As we celebrate Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of images and wallpapers you can download and send as Ganesha pics and Ganesha wallpapers to your friends and family to mark the day.

Lord Ganesh is widely worshipped as the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. According to religious beliefs, on this day, Ganesh bestows his presence on Earth for all his devotees. It is the day Shiva declared his son Ganesha superior to all the Gods. During each month, Ganesha is worshipped with a different name. The Chaturthi Tithi that falls during Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon) is called Vinakaya Chaturthi. In contrast, the one which falls during Krishna Paksha (the waning phase of the Moon) is called Sankashti Chaturthi.

