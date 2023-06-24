Bonalu is one of the most popular and widely celebrated festivals in Telangana. The annual festival is dedicated to Goddess Mahakali, a ferocious avatar of Goddess Durga and is celebrated especially in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, as well as in other parts of the state. The Bonalu festival is celebrated in the month of Ashada Masam, corresponding to the month of July or August in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Bonalu 2023 will start from June 25 until July 16, 2023. Special poojas are performed for Yellamma (one of the many regional forms of Mahakali) on the first and last day of the festival. The festival is also considered a thanksgiving to the Goddess for fulfilling vows. The origin of this festival can be traced back to the 18th century in the erstwhile Hyderabad State. It is linked with the ‘Regimental Bazaar’ and the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Scroll down to learn more about Bonalu, the traditional annual festival of Telangana. June 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: From World Environment Day and Father's Day to Bakrid; Complete List of Important Dates in This Month.

Bonalu 2023 Dates

Bonalu 2023 will start on Sunday, June 25 and will continue till Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Bonalu Significance

The word "Bonam" is derived from the word "Bhojanam," a Sanskrit word that means a meal or a feast in Telugu. It is an offering to the Mother Goddess. Bonalu involves the worship of the Mother Goddess in regional forms like Maisamma, Pochamma, Yellamma, Peddhamma, Dokkalamma, Ankalamma, Poleramma, Maremma, and Nookalamma. On this particular occasion, women and teenage girls dress up in traditional attire and jewels. During this festival, women prepare rice cooked with milk and jaggery in a new brass or earthen pot. The pot is adorned with neem leaves, turmeric, and vermilion, and a lamp is lit on the top of the pot. The women carry the pots on their heads and offer the Bonam along with turmeric vermilion, bangles and sari to the Mother Goddess across the temples.

As per legends, this is the time when Goddess Mahakali comes back to her parental home during Ashada Maasam, which makes this period the most optimal time to offer Bonalu to the goddess. This practice is comparable to the treatment given to a married daughter who returns to her parent's home each year for a vacation.

