Bhogi Images & Pongal 2021 HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: One of the biggest festivals in Tamil Nadu, Pongal is celebrated with utmost joy and gaiety. Bogi or Bhogi is the first day of four-day Pongal festival celebrated in South India. It falls on the same day as that of Lohri festival in North Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. Bhogi 2021 will be celebrated on January 13. The second day of Pongal called Thai Pongal or Surya Pongal, considered the main day of the multi-day festival of Pongal. Let’s know more about Bhogi or Bhogi Pongal that kick-starts festivities. People begin exchanging wishes and greetings in advance. So, here’s a collection of Bhogi Pongal 2021 wishes, Happy Bhogi 2021, Happy Bhogi images, Happy Pongal greetings, Happy Bhogi Pongal photos, Bhogi Pongal pictures, Bhogi Pongal Kanuma images, Bhogi wishes in English, Bhogi wishes images, Bhogi wishes in Tamil, Bhogi wishes 2021, Bhogi Sankranti greetings, Bhogi festival greetings, Bhogi Pongal greetings in Tamil, and more.

On the first day, i.e. Bhogi, people worship Lord Indra, an ancient Vedic deity in Hinduism who is also the God of Rains and Clouds. Devotees revere Devraj Indra for providing good rains for the growth of crops. Before cutting of paddy, farmers worship the Sun God, Lord Indra and Earth by anointing ploughs and sickles with sandalwood paste. Only after this newly harvested rice are cut. And this fresh harvest of rice is then prepared with jaggery to make the dish, also known as ‘Pongal’ the following day, the main day of the Thai Pongal festival. Pongal 2021 Date and Significance: Know About The Celebrations of Bhogi, Surya, Mattu and Kanum Pongal Harvest Festival.

Meanwhile, households are also tidied up and how. Every nook and corner of the house are scrubbed and cleaned thoroughly. Floors are decorated with beautiful kolam or rangoli patterns to beautify the place further. They also use a white paste of newly harvested rice with red mud outlines to make rangoli designs. Bonfires remain an important part of Sankranti festival, and Tamilians hold this ritual on Bhogi under the name Bhogi Mantalu. Old and useless household items made of wood are thrown in the agni. Family members, especially young girls, sing and dance around the bonfires and pray to God. You can download Bhogi greetings and wishes for your family and friends from below.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope You Rejoice in the Charm of Your Tradition! Wish You & Your Family a Very Happy Bhogi Pongal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Auspicious Festival Bring You Overflowing Happiness, Joy and Prosperity. Wishing You a Blessed and Happy Bhogi Pongal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Almighty Bless You All With the Best of Health, Wealth & Prosperity. Wishing You a Prosperous Future and a Happy Bhogi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing That This Festival Brings Good Luck and Prosperity and Hoping That It Is Joyous, and Fills Your Days Ahead With Happiness. Have a Wonderful Bhogi Pongal.

How to Download Bhogi Pongal 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Happy Bhogi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers online from Play Store. HERE is the download link. Bhogi marks the last day of the Tamil month Marghazi. Makar Sankranti falls on the first day of Thai or Taiṣya month, which is why it is called Thai Pongal. Here’s us wishing you a very Happy Bhogi and Thai Pongal 2021!

