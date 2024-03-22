Bihar Diwas 2024 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Status Messages, Wallpapers, Quotes and SMS To Celebrate Bihar State Formation Day

Bihar Day serves as a reminder of Bihar's rich heritage, its contributions to India's history, and its continuous journey towards progress and development. On this day, various cultural events, seminars, and exhibitions are organised across the state to showcase Bihar's diverse culture, art forms, and traditions.

Festivals & Events Team Latestly| Mar 22, 2024 08:12 PM IST
Bihar Diwas 2024 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Status Messages, Wallpapers, Quotes and SMS To Celebrate Bihar State Formation Day
Bihar Day (File Image)

Bihar Day, or Bihar Diwas, celebrated annually on March 22, commemorates the foundation of the state of Bihar in India. This significant occasion holds cultural, historical, and social importance for the people of Bihar, as it marks the establishment of the state following its separation from the Bengal Presidency in 1912. As you observe Bihar Day 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Bihar Diwas messages, Bihar Diwas images and Happy Bihar Day greetings you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Bihar Diwas: From Maithili to Angika, 5 Different Languages Commonly Spoken in Bihar State.

Bihar Day serves as a reminder of Bihar's rich heritage, its contributions to India's history, and its continuous journey towards progress and development. On this day, various cultural events, seminars, and exhibitions are organised across the state to showcase Bihar's diverse culture, art forms, and traditions. Bihar Diwas: Litti Chokha, Dal Pitha and Khaja; 5 Traditional Bihari Dishes That Will Make You Say 'Gajab'.

This day provides a platform for residents to express their pride in their heritage and promote preserving Bihar's cultural legacy for future generations. Additionally, the occasion serves as an opportunity for the government and stakeholders to highlight Bihar's achievements and address challenges, fostering a sense of unity and determination among its people. Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Bihar Day 2024 that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day.

Bihar Diwas 2024 Wishes & HD Images

Bihar Diwas 2024 Wishes & HD Images

Bihar Diwas 2024 Wishes & HD Images

Bihar Diwas 2024 Wishes & HD Images

Bihar Diwas 2024 Wishes & HD Images

Bihar Diwas 2024 Wishes & HD Images

Bihar Diwas 2024 Wishes & HD Images

Bihar Diwas 2024 Wishes & HD Images

Bihar Day reminds us of the state's potential and our collective responsibility to harness it for the betterment of its people and the nation. It symbolises resilience, progress, and unity. It is a day to celebrate Bihar's past achievements, acknowledge its present challenges, and envision a brighter future. Wish everyone a happy Bihar Day 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2024 08:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

