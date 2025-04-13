Buisu, also known as Burom, is a significant festival celebrated by the indigenous Khasi community in Meghalaya, India. It marks the end of the old year and the beginning of the new agricultural cycle, typically falling in the month of April. Buisu 2025 will be observed on Saturday, April 13. The festival holds great cultural and spiritual importance for the Khasi people, serving as a time for reflection, thanksgiving, and renewal. Preparations for Buisu begin weeks in advance, with families cleaning and decorating their homes, villages, and community spaces. Traditional rituals are performed to appease spirits and seek blessings for a bountiful harvest in the coming year. The festival is characterised by the spirit of unity and solidarity as people come together to celebrate their shared heritage and customs. As you observe Buisu 2025, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of messages shared by people online led by Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.

On the eve of Buisu, known as "U Kniang Pyrthei," families gather for a ceremonial feast called "Ka Pemblang," where traditional dishes are prepared and shared with relatives and neighbours. Special prayers and offerings are made to deities and ancestors, expressing gratitude for the blessings of the past year and seeking divine favour for the year ahead. The main day of Buisu is marked by vibrant festivities, including cultural performances, traditional games, and community feasts. One of the highlights of the festival is the "Ka Shad Suk Mynsiem" dance, performed by young men and women adorned in colourful attire. The dance celebrates the spirit of youth, vitality, and unity, with participants moving gracefully to the rhythm of drums and traditional music. Here's a look at how people wished each other on the occasion of Buisu 2025.

#WATCH | Gomati | Tripura CM Manik Saha attended and addressed the state-level Buisu festival, a major cultural and religious celebration of the indigenous tribal communities of Tripura. (12.04) (Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/rjCgGZY5cE — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2025

23rd state-level Buisu festival organized - Tripura Chubulai Buthu at Bashi Chandra Para school ground - Jalea (Gomati ) Thangoi Manjakha Tripura haste ni CM Dr.Manik Saha Ex MP Rebati Tripura Tripuura state ni minister MLA,MDC@DrManikSaha2 @RebatiTripura pic.twitter.com/lIOEDFq0gf — Diba Ranjan Tripura (@tripura_diba) April 12, 2025

Happy Hari 'Buisu' Phool 'Bizu' pic.twitter.com/vfhFmIyr4A — Animesh Debbarma (@animeshdb70) April 13, 2025

Tongthok Hari Buisu, Buisu, Buisuk, Bizu, Bihu, Cheiraoba, Sangrain O tongthok Salo Hasteni Jotto Lukurokno Hamjakma Tei Khuluma Yapharo#TTAADC pic.twitter.com/u56hQREbI6 — Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (@ttaadcofficial) April 13, 2025

As Buisu draws to a close, families exchange greetings, blessings, and gifts, symbolising goodwill and solidarity within the community. The festival reminds the Khasi people of their rich cultural heritage and deep-rooted connection to the land. It is a time of joy, celebration, and renewal, marking the beginning of a new agricultural cycle and the promise of prosperity in the year ahead.

