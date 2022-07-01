CA Day or National Chartered Accountants’ Day is celebrated every year on July 1. It is the anniversary of the foundation day of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Here's a collection of CA Day 2022, Chartered Accountants’ Day images, Happy Chartered Accountants’ Day 2022 greetings, Chartered Accountants’ Day wishes, WhatsApp status messages, quotes and SMS to celebrate the CA Day 2022 falling on Friday. CA Day or Chartered Accountants’ Day 2022: Date, Significance & History of the Day That Celebrates Chartered Accountants in India.

This year we will be celebrating the 74th anniversary of the ICAI. ICAI has set high standards for clearing the CA exams; therefore, we have hundreds of Chartered Accountants worth a million. CA day is therefore celebrated to honour these members and their existence. As you celebrate CA Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

CA is the only profession in India which is licensed for the purpose of financial audit of any organisation around the world. Therefore it is a matter of pride to be a member of such a big and esteemed body. It’s a day to make all the CAs feel proud and appreciated for being what they are. Here are messages you can download and send to all your CA friends to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy CA Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Certainly a Great Honor to Be a CA Because You Are Contributing in So Many Ways Toward the Growth and Strength of Your Country. Happy CA Day to You.

Happy CA Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is a Day of Pride, Joy And Celebration for Every Chartered Accountant! Wishing You a Happy CA Day.

Happy CA Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chartered Accountants Are the Ones Who Play an Important Role in Helping the Businesses and Economies Shine! Thank You so Much To All The Diligent CAs on the Event of CA Day.

Happy CA Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Economy May Look Tricky to the Common Man But for a CA, It Is a Simple Mathematical Equation. Happy CA Day!

Happy CA Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Persistent Hard Work, Focus, Commitment and Dedication Are the Ingredients That Go Into Making a Chartered Accountant. Happy CA Day, Everybody!

ICAI was formed a year before the constitution of the country was formalised. It was on July 1 1949, as an act of the Parliament. ICAI is one of the oldest professional institutions in the country and the second largest professional accounting and finance body in the world. Celebrating the foundation day of ICAI, here are messages that you can download and send to all the CA in your family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy CA Day 2022!

