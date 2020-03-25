Chaitra Navratri 2020 Messages in Hindi: Download WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Maa Durga Images, Facebook Posts and Hike Greetings to Begin the Nine-Night Festival

Chaitra Navratri 2020 Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chaitra Navratri is the annual nine-day festival which is celebrated in the springtime. Navratri is the nine-day commemoration of Goddess Durga and her different forms. Celebrated four times across the year at the beginning of every new season, the first Navratri is called Chaitra Navaratri. It falls in the first month of the Hindu Lunisolar calendar and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by North Indians. Chaitra Navaratri 2020 begins on March 25 and will be celebrated till April 3. As we begin the celebration of this auspicious time, people often tend to share their excitement for this festival. In this article, we bring you the latest collection of Chaitra Navratri 2020 messages in Hindi. You can download the Chaitra Navratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Maa Durga images, Facebook posts and Hike greetings to Begin the Nine-Night Festival.

Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri and the two most important of these Nine-day festivities. Chaitra Navratri celebrations are marked by Ghatastaphna, an invocation of Goddess Shakti which is done at a precise time by performing certain rituals and Puja. Following this, people often begin their 9-day stringent Navaratri fast, which sometimes also involves giving away luxuries like slippers. People abstain from eating grains and other special treats during this time and only survive on fruits, milk and offerings that have been made for Goddess Shakti. Chaitra Navratri 2020 Puja Vidhi and Samagri: Know Shubh Muhurat and Important Rituals to Follow During the Nine-Night Festival.

Chaitra Navratri is an important time as it marks the beginning of spring and is considered to be an extremely auspicious time. While people often utilise this time to celebrate by getting together with family, this year’s celebration can be a little innovative and equally fun. From wishing each other virtually online to celebrate this fun and festive time with Video calls and Instagram Lives, the options are endless. And for starters, here are some Happy Chaitra Navaratri 2020 Wishes and messages, Chaitra Navratri WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to share with your friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Durge, Maa Ambe, Maa Jagdambe, Maa Bhawani, Maa Sheetla, Maa Vaishnao, Maa Chandi, Mata Rani Meri Aur Apki Manokamna Puri Karey.. JAI MATA DI! Happy Chaitra Navratri

WhatsApp Message Reads: Durga Aur Laxmi, Sarasvati Aur Katyayni, Sab Barsaye Aapke Jeevan Mein Khushiyan Hazar. Mubarak Ho Aapko Aur Aapke Parivar Ko Chaitra Navratri Ka Tyohar.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Durga Maa Ki Jyoti Se Prem Milta Hai, Sabke Dilo Ko Marm Milta Hai, Jo Bhi Jata Hai Maa Durga Ke Dwar, Usko Maa Durga Ka Prem Milta Hai. Chaitra Navratri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Asha Hai Aapke Jeevan Main Barse Sabhi Deviyon Ka Ashirvad. Mubarak Ho Aapko Chaitra Navratri Ka Yeh Tyohar

Send Chaitra Navratri GIF With Message: On the Auspicious Occasion of Chaitra Navratri, I Am Sending Warm Greetings to You for a Happy and Cheerful Year Ahead.

Chaitra Navaratri celebrations will go on for nine days, and during these nine days, people need to perform a special Pooja of Goddess Shakti (Durga). Each day of this Navratri is dedicated to different forms of Goddess Durga and the Poojas of each day; therefore differ on a daily basis. Navratri is said to be the celebration of the end of evil and the prevalence of good at the end. We hope that this Navratri, this victory of goodness continues to be reflected in our lives. Happy Navratri 2020.