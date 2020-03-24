Chaitra Navratri 2020 Puja Vidhi and Samagri: Know Shubh Muhurat and Important Rituals to Follow During the Nine-Night Festival

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020: The festival of Chaitra Navratri is one of the most important festivals for the Hindu community. The occasion of Chaitra Navratri is observed with zeal and grandeur festivities, over 9 nights/10 days. This year, Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated starting from March 25, and it will culminate on April 2, as the occasion of Ram Navami. However, official celebrations on the 10th day, where devotees bid farewell to Goddess Durga, and pray for her early return next year. There’s a lot to know about Chaitra Navratri. In this article below, we will explore Chaitra Navratri 2020 Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Shubh Muhurat and important rituals to follow during the nine-night festival. Navaratri 2020 Dates: Know The Difference Between Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri.

As mentioned above, Chaitra Navratri celebrations are observed on nine nights. On these nine nights, different forms of Goddess Shakti are worshipped religiously, in the most decorated, traditional, and extravagant manner. Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dos and Don'ts: 10 Important Things to Keep in Mind During Nine-Night Festival to Seek Blessings From Maa Durga.

It is said that the Goddess manifests her in three forms – Goddess Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati. Hence, in 9 days, all three forms are celebrated equally, every night. Here we look at the Chaitra Navratri Pooja Vidhi, which is a common norm on all the nine nights. Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dates: Know Significance of Worshiping Goddess Durga During Nine Day Navaratri Festival.

The first three nights are dedicated to Maa Durga – Goddess of Energy.

Day 1: Pratipada – On this day, the Chaitra Navratri rituals that are performed are ‘Ghatasthapana’, ‘Shailputri Puja’, and ‘Chandra Darshan’.

Day 2: Dwitiya – On this Chaitra Navratri day, the rituals performed are ‘Brahmacharini Puja’, and ‘Sindhara Dooj’.

Day 3: Teej – On this day, the Chaitra Navratri rituals performed are ‘Sauhagya Teej’, also known as ‘Gauri Teej’, and ‘Chandraghanta Puja’.

The next three nights are dedicated to Maa Lakshmi – Goddess of Wealth.

Day 4: Chaturthi – On this Chaitra Navratri day, which is also known as ‘Varad Vinayaka Chauth’, the ritual performed is ‘Kushmanda Puja’.

Day 5: Panchami – On this day, which is popularly known as ‘Lakshmi Panchami’, the Chaitra Navratri rituals performed are ‘Naag Puja’ and ‘Skandamata Puja’.

Day 6: Shashthi – On this Chaitra Navratri day, which is also known as ‘Yamuna Chath’ and ‘Skanda Sasthi’, the ritual performed is ‘Katyayani Puja.'

The last three nights are dedicated to Maa Saraswati – Goddess of Knowledge.

Day 7: Saptami – On this day, which is popularly celebrated as ‘Maha Saptami’, the ritual that is performed is ‘Kalratri Puja’.

Day 8: Ashtami – On this Chaitra Navratri day, the rituals that are performed are ‘Mahagauri Puja’ and ‘Sandhi Puja’.

Day 9: Navami – On this day, which is celebrated as Ram Navami, the main ritual that is performed is ‘Sidddidatri Maha Puja’.

There are grand celebrations across the nation. People offer special prayers and observe fasts too. Some people observe fasting partially, while others observe it for the entire nine days. People observe strict discipline while eating food, where a lot of people refrain from having onion and garlic as well. People ceremoniously mark the festival, decorate their houses with new items to welcome Goddess Shakti during this period, and bless them immensely.

The festival is celebrated with grandeur festivities in North India, especially in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh. There are grand processions and huge fairs organised by governments and different organisations across the states.

The festival is celebrated with grandeur festivities in North India, especially in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh. There are grand processions and huge fairs organised by governments and different organisations across the states.

The first day of Chaitra month, as per Hindu Samwat calendar, is also celebrated as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, and as Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh. The people of Sindhi community celebrate the auspicious day as Cheti Chand.