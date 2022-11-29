Champa Shashti 2022 will be observed on November 29, Tuesday. It is a very significant and auspicious day in Maharashtra. Champa Shashti is a Hindu festival dedicated to the Khandoba incarnation of Lord Shiva. He fought ferociously to release people from the chaos created by demons Malla and his younger brother Mani. This day marks the victory of Khandoba over these two evil brothers. As you observe Champa Shashti 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of wishes and greetings that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Champa Shashthi 2022 Date in Maharashtra: Know Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and the Significance of the Auspicious Day Dedicated to Lord Khandoba.

The Champa Shasht celebrations are grand in Khandoba Temple in Pune, Maharashtra. The people who worship Lord Khandoba fast for the six days of the festival. As a part of the rituals of Champa Shashti, devotees bring turmeric powder and wooden apples and leaves as they worship the Khandoba incarnation of Lord Shiva. Brinjal and millet are also offered to the Shivling on this day. On this auspicious day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and his son Lord Kartikeya. From the no-moon day to the Champa Shashti day, all six days hold significance for the devotees of Khandoba. Celebrating the six-day festival, here are Champa Shashti 2022 wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with your loved ones. Subrahmanya Sashti 2022 Date: Know History, Significance and How To Observe This Festival.

The main highlight of Champa Shashti puja is the early morning visit to the Khandoba temple. Nanadeep, an oil lamp, is lit in front of the Khandoba idol to burn continuously for six days. The Champa Shashti Vrat blesses the devotee with a happier and more prosperous life. It is believed that all sins are washed away if one observes the Champa Shashti fast with sincerity. Wishing everyone a Happy Champa Shashti 2022!

