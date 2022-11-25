Champa Shashthi is a significant day in Maharashtra and one of the most significant days for devotees of Lord Khandoba. This year, the auspicious day will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Devotees worshipping the Lord with rituals are believed to be blessed with positive energy and a prosperous and happy life. The Shashti Tithi, Shukla Paksha of the Margashirsha (November) month is referred to as Champa Shashti. Devotees of Khandoba, one of the various avatars of Lord Shiva, worship him for good health and longevity.

It is believed that all sins are washed away for the person who observes this fast with devotion. The devotees with utmost dedication observe fasts for all six days of the festivity. Here's all you need to know about Champa Shashthi date, Champa Shashthi Puja Vidhi and Shubh Mahurat. Margashirsha Guruvar 2022 Start and End Dates in Maharashtra: Know the Significance of Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat Observed Every Thursday for Goddess Lakshmi in the Hindu Month of Agrahayana.

Champa Shashthi Date and Tithi

Champa Shashthi 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 01:35 PM on November 28, 2022

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 11:04 AM on November 29, 2022

Shatabhisha Nakshatra Begins - 07:11 AM on November 30, 2022

Shatabhisha Nakshatra Ends - 06:12 AM on December 01, 2022

Vaidhriti Yoga Begins - 06:07 AM on December 13, 2022

Vaidhriti Yoga Ends - 06:55 AM on December 14, 2022

Champa Shashthi Puja Vidhi

The devotees observe a fast for all six days and worship Lord Khandoba, which ends with Champa Shashthi.

On the fasting days, the devotees offer fruits, wood, apple leaves and turmeric powder to worship Lord Khandoba.

One has to visit the temple for all six days during the morning hours.

The devotees light an oil lamp for six days in front of Lord Khandoba’s idol.

On the sixth day, which is the last day of the fast, several offerings are made to the deity. This includes Thombara which is made up of multi-grain flour, Rodaga, which is a delicacy prepared from the wheat base and Bhandara.

All the rituals are then followed by an Aarti and prayers to Lord Khandoba.

Festivities at the Khandoba temple start on the Amavasya Tithi and end on Shashti Tithi. People visit the Khandoba temple for all six days during the early morning hours to worship the Lord. As per religious beliefs, Martanda Bhairava form of Lord Shiva manifested himself as Khandoba. In Maharashtra, a place named Jejuri in Pune has a shrine dedicated to Lord Khandoba. It holds an annual festival of six days.

