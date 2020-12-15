It is an auspicious time, especially to the Marathi community. Among the Hindu Marathi months, Margashirsha month is considered extremely auspicious. Several occasions take place during this holy month, and one of them is the nine-day celebration of Khandoba Navratri. Dedicated to Lord Khandoba, a manifestation of Shiva, Khandoba Navratri is observed during the Hindu month Margashirsha. This year, the nine-day festival starts on December 17 (Thursday), the same day when first Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat will also be observed. Let us know more about the festival, Khandoba Navratri 2020 dates, history of Khandoba Navratri, significance, celebrations, Champa Sasthi date and puja vidhi to worship, Lord Khandoba.

Khandoba Navratri 2020 Full Dates

The Hindu month of Margashirsha begins a day after Margashirsha Amavasya. This year, Margashirsha Amavasya was on December 14 (Monday)—a day dedicated to Lord Shiva. Therefore, Margashirsha month starts from December 15. The Khandoba Navratri 2020 begins from December 17, and the nine-day festival will be celebrated till December 25.

Khandoba Navratri: History and Significance

Khandoba is a Hindu deity worshipped as a manifestation of Lord Shiva, mainly in the state of Maharashtra. The worship of Lord Khandoba is believed to have begun during the 9th and 10th centuries from a folk deity into a composite god possessing the attributes of Shiva, Bhairava Surya and Kartikeya. The primary centre of Khandoba worship is Jejuri in Maharashtra. The legends of Khandoba revolve around his victory over demons Mani-Malla and his marriages.

According to Hindu legend, demon Malla and his younger brother Mani, gained the boon of invincibility from Lord Brahma and they created much chaos on the planet, harassing the saints and sages. When the seven sages approached Lord Shiva for protection, he took the form of Martanda Bhairava, as the Mahatmya calls, Khandoba, riding the Nandi bull, and finally slaughtered the demon army and demons Malla and Mani. While dying, Mani offered his white horse to Khandoba as an act of repentance and asked for a boon. The boon was that he would be present in every shrine of Khandoba. Not only the slaughtering of demons, but Khandoba is also associated with the legend of his two wives, women from different communities. His first wife Mhalsa is from Vani community, and the second wife, Banai, is a Dhangar, (shepherd caste).

Khandoba Navratri Celebrations

Khandoba Navratri is a nine-day celebration in Maharashtra, but the first six-day celebration is considered extremely auspicious. The festival is observed to commemorate the fight with demons Mani-Malla. On the sixth day of Khandoba Navratri, Lord Khandoba is believed to have slewed the demons. The observation is called Champa Shashthi. This year, Champa Shashthi 2020 will fall on December 20 (Sunday).

Khandoba Navratri is widely celebrated at Jejuri, in Maharashtra. A Jatra or procession is held, and people observe the festival with utmost devotion. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Khandoba Navratri 2020 celebrations will be low-key, but the festive spirit remains.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).