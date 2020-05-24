Chand Raat And Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Celebrated by Muslim Community Amid Pandemic Restrictions! Pictures and Videos from Around the World Flood Twitter

Eid Greetings 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is Chand Raat today, which means the moon with sighted and after that Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated. After a month-long Ramadan fasting the Muslim community will be concluding with Eid al-Fitr also known as Eid. Moonsightings have begun in many parts of the country and will happen in India too in some time. However, #EidMubarak is one of the top trends and people around the world are praying and celebrating the festival while keeping in mind the social distancing measures. Chand raat plays an important role because only after seeing the moon tonight, people will celebrate Eid. This year Eid will be celebrated differently due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't lower the spirits, Twitter is flooded with amazing Chand Raat images, greetings and wishes. Eid Al-Fitr Chand Mubarak Wishes, Greetings, Quotes: Eid Mubarak Pictures, HD Images, GIFs and WhatsApp Stickers to Celebrate the End of Ramadan.

However, if you are looking for Eid al-Fitr greetings, Eid al-Fitr Mubarak, Eid al-Fitr quotes, Eid al-Fitr Mubarak in Arabic, Eid al-Fitr images, Eid ul-Fitr wishes, Eid ul-Fitr images, Eid ul-Fitr greetings, Eid ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia, Eid 2020 and Eid Mubarak 2020 pics we have your back! Did you know that according to this Hijri calendar, the current year is 1441 and AH stands for anno hegirae in Latin which is used to indicate a time-division falls within the Islamic era. This is why people greet each other on Eid al-Fitr 2020 or Shawwal 1441 AH by writing Eid Mubarak 1441 H. Let's take a look how people are celebrating Chand Raat around the world!

Eid is an Arabic word meaning 'festivity', while Fiṭr means 'breaking the fast'. So we wish you a very happy Eid al-Fitr and we hope this day brings in joy in your life! Eid is the only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast so let's feast! However, we urge you to please maintain social distancing given the current situation!