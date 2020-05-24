Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 HD Images & Eid Mubarak Shayari: WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Urdu Messages, Greetings, Quotes to Wish on Eve of Eid al-Fitr

Chand Raat Mubarak (File Image)

People wish Chand Raat Mubarak on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, the biggest festival celebrated in the Muslim community. Eid al-Fitr is known by several other names such as Eid ul-Fitr, Badi Eid or simply Eid. In India, Chand Raat 2020 falls on May 24 and will be followed by Eid al-Fitr 2020. Chand Raat is a time of celebration when families and friends gather in open areas at the end of the last day of Ramadan to spot the new moon, which determines the date of Eid as well as the arrival of the Islamic month of Shawwal. However, this time around people will be celebrating Chaand Raat as well as Eid at home due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. So, you can instead wish your loved ones with these lovely Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 HD images, Chand Raat Mubarak Shayari, Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Chand Raat Mubarak messages in Urdu, Chand Raat Mubarak greetings and more on Eid al-Fitr 2020's eve. Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 Shayari in Urdu & Eid al-Fitr 1441 AH Images in HD: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, GIFs And Wishes to Send Ahead of Eid ul-Fitr.

Eid al-Fitr moon sighting night is referred to as Chand Raat. It takes a day before the Badi Eid, which is celebrated by millions of Muslims worldwide. Eid marks the end of Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar in which people observe dawn to dusk no food, no water fast. As mentioned above, the new moon is sighted, which determines the date of Eid. Once the moon is sighted, people wish each other Chand Raat Mubarak which mean "Have a blessed night of the new moon" or Eid Mubarak "Blessings of the Eid day". Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 Wishes in Urdu & Eid Mubarak HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Shayari, GIF Greetings, Facebook Quotes, SMS and Messages to Send After Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting.

This is why people are searching for the latest Chand Raat Mubarak, and Eid Mubarak wishes online. Some of the keywords going viral are, Chand Raat Mubarak GIF, Chand Raat Mubarak 2020, Chand Raat Mubarak images, Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 date, Chand Raat Mubarak status, Chand Raat Mubarak Shayari, Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 images, Chand Raat Mubarak Ho, Chand Raat Mubarak wallpapers, Chand Raat Mubarak wishes, Chand Raat DP, Chand Raat quotes, Chand Raat Shayari, Chand Raat in India 2020, Eid Mubarak 2020 wishes, Eid Mubarak 2020 Shayari, Eid Mubarak messages, and more. Please scroll down to download all of them.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Joyous Occasion of Eid Ul-Fitr, May Allah Bless You With Happiness And Grace Your Home With Warmth and Peace. Chand Raat Mubarak and EID MUBARAK!”

WhatsApp Message Reads: “O, Allah! Let the Crescent Moon Appear Over Us With Security and Imaan: O Moon! My Creator and Your Creator Is Allah” Chand Raat Mubarak

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chupke Se Chand Ki Roshni Choo Jaye Aap Ko Dhire Se Yeh Hawa Kuch Keh Jaye Aap Ko, Dil Se Jo Chahte Ho Mang Lo Rab Se Hum Dua Karenge Ke Woh Mil Jaye Aap Ko, Chand Raat Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Khuda Kare Har Raat Chand Banke Aaye, Din Ka Ujala Shyam Ban Ke Aaye; Kabhi Na Door Ho Apke Chehre Se Muskurahat Har Din Aise Mehmaan Ban Ke Aye. Chand Raat Mubarak Ho!

How to Download Chand Raat Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Chand Raat Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers online from Play Store. Here is the link to download them for free. After wishing your near and dear ones Chand Raat Mubarak, get ready to prepare for Eid al-Fitr 2020. We wish everyone with lots of joy, happiness, peace, and prosperity.