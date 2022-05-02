The holy month of Ramadan is coming to an end. Today Muslims celebrate the 30th day of Ramadan fasting. The month-long Ramadan fast ends with Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the largest Muslim festivals in the world. The date of Eid is fixed with the appearance of the moon on the last day of Ramadan. According to Muslim beliefs, this is the most auspicious day of the year. Eid-ul-Fitr, also commonly known as Meethi Eid and Eid-al-Fitr, is celebrated at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. According to the Islamic calendar, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the 10th Shawwal after Ramadan. The festival of Eid is celebrated on the basis of moon sightings and devotees cannot wait to celebrate the day with love and enthusiasm. On this day people send each other WhatsApp stickers of Chand Raat Mubarak, Facebook greetings, GIF wishes, images, messages, Shayari and wallpapers to their loved ones.

The festival of Eid has always depended on the moon. In this case, it is necessary to see the moon. This festival is celebrated with the sighting of the moon. This festival conveys the message of brotherhood. On this day, Muslims pray in the morning wearing new clothes and praying for happiness and peace. On this occasion, one thanks to the God because he is said to give the strength to fast the entire month of Ramadan. Zakat on Eid i.e. a certain amount of one's earnings is taken out for the poor or needy. People of the Muslim community wish each other Chand Raat Mubarak and then happily celebrate the festival of Eid the next day. When the moon appears, you too can send these lovely wishes, messages, quotes, WhatsApp status, Facebook greetings and wish your loved ones a happy moon night.

Chand Raat Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Joyous Occasion of Eid Ul-Fitr, May Allah Bless You With Happiness And Grace Your Home With Warmth and Peace. Chand Raat Mubarak and EID MUBARAK!”

Chand Raat Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “O, Allah! Let the Crescent Moon Appear Over Us With Security and Imaan: O Moon! My Creator and Your Creator Is Allah” Chand Raat Mubarak

Eid-ul-Fitr i.e. Mithi Eid is celebrated by Muslims all over the world with great rejoicing just the next day! The most important purpose of Eid ul-Fitr is to give fitra to the poor. So that even poor and less fortunate people can celebrate Eid and wear new clothes on this special occasion. On the day of Eid, people embrace each other to increase love and eradicate hatred in each other's hearts.

