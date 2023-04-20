Chand Raat is the last day of Ramadan when the moon is sighted. This year it is expected to be observed on Friday, April 21, in India. Chand Raat, also called the 'Night of the Moon,' is the term used for the Eve of the Muslim festival Eid Ul Fitr. On this day, families gather in open areas at the end of Ramadan to see the new moon, which marks the arrival of the Islamic month of Shawwal and the day of Eid. As you observed Chand Raat 2023, here's a bunch of Chand Raat Mubarak 2023 messages, Chand Raat Mubarak greetings, Chand Raat Mubarak 2023 images and HD wallpapers you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish and celebrate the observance. Eid Ul Fitr 2023 Date in Qatar: Shawwal Crescent Sighted, Eid on April 21.

Once they see the moon, they greet their near and dear ones, Chand Raat Mubarak or Eid Mubarak. Here is a collection of Chand Raat Mubarak messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Chand Raat Mubarak 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

People prepare delicious desserts for the next day of Eid and do their last rounds of shopping. Women apply beautiful henna designs on their hands and prepare for the festival's grand celebrations. City streets have a beautiful decorative look, and markets stay open till late at night.

