Cheti Chand is a major festival celebrated by the Sindhi community. This festival is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Jhule Lal, the deity of Sindhi society, hence it is also known as Jhulelal Jayanti as well. Sindhi New Year begins with this festival. Cheti Chand is celebrated on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in Chaitra month. On this occasion, the people of the Sindhi community worship God Varuna to wish for happiness and prosperity in life. Because Lord Jhule Lal is considered to be the incarnation of the god of water.

Cheti Chand 2021 Date, History, and Significance

Like all festivals, there are mythological stories related to this festival. Cheti Chand is known as the birth anniversary of Lord Jhulelal, the Avatari Yugapurusha. He was born to increase goodwill and brotherhood. The practice of worshipping Jhulelal is more common among Hindus who have migrated from the Sindh province of Pakistan to other provinces of India. Devotees also worship Lord Jhulelal under the names Uderolal, Ghodwaro, Jindpir, Lalsai, Pallevaro, Jyotinavaro, Amarlal etc. A wooden temple is lit with lights and the devotees lift this temple on their heads on the day of Chetichand, also known as Bahirana Saheb.

Cheti Chand is the inaugural day of Sindhi New Year. On the same day, in the Vikram Samvat 1007 AD 951 AD, Lord Jhule Lal was born in Ratan Lal Luhana's home from the womb of Mother Devaki in Narasapur city of Sindh province. Lord Jhule Lal did many things to protect the religion. Lord Jhulelal gave his views about the unity of Hindu-Muslim and emphasized the principle of one God. He said that "God is one and we should all live together in peace". Because of this, both Hindu and Muslim communities worship Lord Jhule Lal.

