Cheti Chand 2022 will be celebrated on April 2. Also known as Jhulelal Jayanti, this day marks the beginning of a New year according to the lunar calendar and is also known as the birth anniversary of the Sindhi patron saint - Jhulelal. People often celebrate this auspicious day by coming together as a community. In addition to performing various pujas and rituals, sharing Happy Cheti Chand 2022 greetings, Jhulelal Jayanti 2022 messages, Cheti Chand wishes, Happy Jhulelal Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Cheti Chand 2022 Facebook Status are common practices on this day.

Jhulelal Jayanti is celebrated on the first day in the Sindhi month of Chet, which is known as Chaitra month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. Usually commemorated in the month of March or April, the celebration of Cheti Chand is also said to be around the commemoration of Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Goa and Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The main focus of the celebration of Jhulelal Jayanti is to celebrate and offer prayers to the elixir of life - water. People often prepare for Jhulelal Jayanti Pujas by the riverside or lake and seek the blessings of Lord Julelal.

Like most Hindu festivals, Cheti Chand is also known to be a community celebration. This is why people ensure to spread the happiness and festivities of this occasion by sharing Happy Cheti Chand 2022 greetings, Jhulelal Jayanti 2022 messages, Cheti Chand wishes, Happy Jhulelal Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers and Cheti Chand 2022 Facebook Status online with their friends and family.

Happy Cheti Chand Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Warm and Happy Cheti Chand Full of Celebrations and Happiness!

Happy Cheti Chand Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads:The Joyous Occasion of Cheti Chand Reminds Us to Forget the Bad Things in the Past and Embrace the Goodness of Another New Year.

Happy Cheti Chand Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads:The Pious Occasion of Sindhi New Year is Here and I Wish That This Special Day Brings Lots Smile And Good Fortune to Your Life. Happy Cheti Chand 2022!

Happy Cheti Chand Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year Usher in A New Dawn, New Hope, Ecstasy and Happiness. Happy Cheti Chand 2022

Happy Cheti Chand Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Cheti Chand 2022. With the Glory And Blessings of Jhulelal, I Wish You Have a Wonderful Life Today and Forever

We hope that this Cheti Chand celebration fills your life with all the love, light and happiness. The celebration is said to be filled with great fanfare and is observed by the Hindu Sindhi diaspora across the world, not just in India. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Cheti Chand 2022!

