The festival of Cheti Chand is celebrated by the Sindhi community on the second day in the Sindhi month of Chet. Cheti Chand marks the beginning of the Lunar Hindu New Year for Sindhi Hindus which usually falls in late March or early April in the Gregorian calendar. It is the day when the New Moon becomes visible after no moon day. Cheti Chand 2022 will be observed on Saturday, 2 April. Sindhis also celebrate the day, as the birth anniversary of the Ishtadeva Uderola, or Jhulelal who was the patron saint of Sindhis. He is also known as Uday Chand, Amar Laal, and Laal Sain. For this reason, Cheti Chand is also called Jhulelal Jayanti. The festival officially marks the arrival of spring and harvest. From Mitho Lolo to Dal Pakwan, Traditional Sindhi Recipes You Can Prepare to Celebrate the New Year.

Cheti Chand is also considered auspicious for starting a new business as it marks the start of the new financial year. On the occasion of Sindhi New Year, people worship Lord Jhulelal and men perform the folk dance, Chej on Sindhi music. Moreover, people hold the belief that on this day the water god, Varun Devta has incarnated as Jhulelal to protect Sindhis. On account of this, people also worship Varun Dev on the Cheti Chand date. As we celebrate the Cheti Chand 2022, let's greet our friends, family members, and relatives with heartwarming messages, HD Images, quotes on Jhulelal Jayanti, sayings, and lovely thoughts.

Happy Cheti Chand 2022 Wishes

Cheti Chand 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Here's Hoping that New Year's Day Brings Along With it a New Ray of Hope. May There be Peace, Joy and Goodness All Around. Happy Cheti Chand

Jhulelal Jayanti 2022 Messages

Cheti Chand 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Status Reads: On the Eve of Cheti Chand, I Wish That You Always Shine and Glow Like a Bright Star and Bring Pride and Glory to Everyone Around You!

Cheti Chand 2022 HD Wallpaper

Cheti Chand 2022 SMS (File Image)

HD Image Reads: May the Divine Power of Jhulelal Be Helpful to Your Family and to Your Dear Ones! Have a Blessed And Prosperous Cheti Chand 2022

Cheti Chand 2022 WhatsApp Status

Cheti Chand 2022 Quotes (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Twah Khe Bhi Cheti Chand 2022 Jyon Lakh Lakh Wadayun Athav!

Cheti Chand 2022 SMS

Cheti Chand 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Aapko Cheti Chand ki Hardik Subhkamnaye. Ummed Karte Hai Apka Naya Saal Khushiyon Se Bhara Ho Aur Aapki Har Manokamna Puri Ho

Devotees of Jhulelal keep fast for forty days which is known as 'Chaliho'. During Chaliho people break their fast with coconut milk, sugar, molasses, and fruits. Many Sindhi take procession of Baharana Sahib, which consists of consists of an oil lamp, crystal sugar, cardamom, coconut, water jar, fruits, and Akha to a nearby river or lake.

