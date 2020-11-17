Soon after Diwali comes Chhath Puja and many celebrate the festival when they have some deep desires that they seek from Chhathi Maiyya as mannant, To fulfil the mannat, the devotees put themselves through the strict fast just like the others, however, they go through some extra rituals. The festival is related to Chhatthi maiyya and the sun god. It is said that if done properly, this puja can make any of your wishes come true. Especially, the tradition of filling Kosi (Kosi Bharna) which is centuries old is believed to have magical effects. It is said that if a person vows something and wishes something the chathhi maiyaa will grant the desired. Chhath Puja 2020 will be observed on Kartik Shukla Paksha Shashthi, is called Kartiki Chhath. However, you might also want to send across Surya Shashthi wishes in Hindi Happy Chhath Puja 2020 messages, GIF images, stickers and SMS in Hindi on the occasion of Chhath and to know Chhath Puja 2020 date & full schedule which includes questions like when is Nahay Khay, Lohanda and Kharna, Sandhya and Usha Arghya! Filling Kosi in pairs is considered auspicious so if you have a partner to do it with, even better. Also, keep in mind these 11 things NOT to do during the mahaparv even when you are performing the kosi ritual.

This year the Chhath celebration will be shadowed by coronavirus pandemic, and if you are planning to celebrate Chhath Puja 2020 at Home we have for you 4 ways to follow vrat vidhi and celebrate Sun God festival if you're unable to pray at the Ghats. In the evening of Surya Sasthi, after offering araghya to Chhath maa, Kosi worship is done on the courtyard or terrace of the house. If you are looking for Chhath puja kosi rituals, importance, samgri and traditions, here's what you want to know:

Chhath Puja Kosi Rituals

You will need a chhatra or canopy made out of at least 4 or 7 sugarcane.

In a red cloth, thekua, kasar(flour laddoos), flowers are tied in the sugarcane.

An elephant made of clay is kept inside it and the holy kalash is kept on it.

Then the earthen elephant is smeared with vermilion.

It is not necessary that you do it on Chhath puja every year it is only meant when you have a special wish you want to be fulfilled or a for a vow that you have taken.

The woman fasting applies ayapan (a solution made of rice and turmeric) and light the lamp.

A pile of wheat is also placed in front of the elephant and along with Kosi.

After that, the women sing songs collectively seeking blessings and praying Chhath maa to fulfill their wishes and please Suryadev.

This process is also repeated at the river ghat in the morning. During this time, women express the joy of fulfilling their vow by singing songs and seeking fo strength and determination. Thekwa prasad is consumed and even served to the needy,

