Chhath Puja 2020 will be celebrated six days after Diwali, it is celebrated twice a year, the first time in Chaitra and the second time in Karthik. Chhath Puja 2020 will be observed on Kartik Shukla Paksha Shashthi, is called Kartiki Chhath. However, this year is different than the rest. Due to coronavirus pandemic, people may not be able to go to the ghats this year because of the social distancing rules. But there are ways you can offer your puja to Chhath mata at home and create a ghat at home. While nothing can replace the natural river banks or ponds that normally people decorate to celebrate the festival as a community, however, during testing times like this we must come together by not literally gathering together. The idea of worshipping the gods and goddesses have always been mainly about your will and dedication, if your prayers are true, even a makeshift ghat created at home can work. There are a few ideas you can use to celebrate the festival.

Chhath puja is celebrated for family happiness, prosperity and harmony.

Women and men celebrate this festival equally. you might want to know Chhath Puja 2020 date & full Schedule: When is Nahay Khay, Lohanda and Kharna, Sandhya and Usha Arghya? There are many mythological and folk tales that proclaim the tradition of Chhath Puja and its importance. There is a strict way of praying and for which you might want yo abide by the Chhath Puja 2020 Samagri List, Puja Vidhi & Important Rituals. It is believed in Hinduism that the basis of Suraj Dev's powers are his wife Usha and Pratyusha. For Chhath puja, along with the Sun, both the powers are also worshipped. The first ray of the Sun i.e. Usha in the morning and the last ray of the Sun in the middle of the evening i.e. Pratyusha is prayed to both.

Here are Ways You Can Prepare a Makeshift Ghat At Home

Use children's pool: You can order a children's garden pool and fill it with water to use it. All you need is water and some mud to put outside the pool to make it look like a ghat.

Use a tub: Similarly, you could also use a tub. Even a small one will do that can have you and your partner standing.

A Clean Swimming Pool Will Do: If you have a swimming pool, you can get it cleaned and give your araghya while standing in it.

Create a Mud Ghat On Your Terrace: If you want to go creative, you can collect some clay/soil and mix it with water to create a framework similar to a small pool. Now, add a plastic sheet and fill it with water.

All these years, Chhath puja saw arrangements made in the city's ponds and by the rivers. The Ganga Ghats are one of the most sought after locations for Chhath. But this year, the district administrations have been asking people to conduct Chhath Puja at home for our own good. While we wish you a very happy Chhath, remember that your're doing yourself and your community a favour by celebrating the festival at home this year.

