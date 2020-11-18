Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu festival celebrated in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh and the Madhesh region of Nepal. It is celebrated on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla Paksha which falls six days after Diwali. It is celebrated by following an array of rituals and traditions. Chhath Puja 2020 falls on November 20. Women apply Mehendi on their palms ahead of the festival. Applying Mehandi on their hands is considered auspicious during an important festive occasion. Ahead of Chhath Puja 2020, we bring to you beautiful Mehndi designs, henna patterns HD Images and Arabic designs to send on the occasion. These are simple Mehandi patterns that cam easily apply on your hands for the occasion. Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes, Greetings & HD Images: Send 'Happy Chhath Puja' Wishes, Surya Dev & Chhathi Maiyya Pics, Quotes, GIFs & Messages to Your Loved Ones.

People fast during Chhath Puja by following various rituals and customs. The day is dedicated to worship the Chhathi Maiya and Sun God Surya. As the festival approaches, here are beautiful Mehendi designs to prepare for the day. And if you are running late for the preparations, then we have got you covered. These Mehndi video tutorials are quick and won't take a lot of time. These are easy henna designs and can be made without a lot of efforts. Chhath Puja 2020 Muhurat & Puja Vidhi Mistakes: 11 Things NOT to Do During the Mahaparv While Offering Prayers to Chhathi Maiyya & the Sun God.

Latest Chatt Puja Mehendi Designs:

Chatt Puja Henna Designs:

Chhathi Maiyya is considered to be the sister of Sun God. In the northern regions of India, large scale celebrations are held during the festival. However, this year festivities have been cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. But, you can still celebrate the day at home. And in the meanwhile during the preparations for the day, these Mehendi designs are surely going to be helpful. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Chatth Puja in advance!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2020 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).